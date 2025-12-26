Stranger Things S5 Volume 2 reviews: Millie Bobby Brown’s performance draws criticism, netizens call it ‘underwhelming’

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2, the much-awaited continuation of Netflix’s flagship sci-fi series, has finally arrived — but the response has been far from what fans hoped for. The second part of the Duffer Brothers’ final chapter has left many disappointed, with viewers calling it ‘underwhelming’ and ‘emotionally flat’. Stranger Things Season 5

The story so far Following the explosive events of Volume 1, Stranger Things 5 picks up where the gang’s battle against Vecna left off. This time, the focus shifts to Will Byers, who discovers his ability to tap into the hive mind of the Upside Down. By gaining control of the monsters, Will turns the tide in the group’s favour — a setup that promised a gripping showdown.

The series, created by Matt and Ross Duffer, stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery. After four blockbuster seasons, expectations for the finale were sky-high — but Volume 2 seems to have missed the mark.

Fans react Social media has been flooded with reactions, most of them negative. One viewer wrote, “My exact feelings about Stranger Things Season 5 Vol. 2. Feels like I don't even know who the villain is anymore. Is it Vecna or exotic matter? Is it the woke agenda? Or is it the ridiculously complex story being shoved into eight episodes?”

Another user echoed the sentiment, “Just watched Stranger Things S5 Vol.2 — very disappointing and overhyped. Vol.1 was much better. Vol.2 is just an emotional and boring setup for a dark finale. Mark my words — Dustin, Steve, Derek, Eleven, and Jonathan will die. But yeah, the volume is pretty mid.”