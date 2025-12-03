Shraddha Kapoor lovingly feeds golgappas to boyfriend Rahul Mody; Watch

As the two checked out the different stalls at the festival, the actor stopped at the golgappa stall and tried some street food. In one such very adorable moment Shraddha turns around to feed one golgappa to him and Rahul quietly eats it. The adorable moment caught netizens attention.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor attended Mumbai Coffee Festival with rumoured writer boyfriend Rahul Mody and the camera captured an adorable moment between the two of them.

Netizens couldn't stop gushing over the cute moment and called their chemistry unique. A social media user wrote, “Match made in heaven”, while another one wrote, “So adorable!”. A third user wrote, "Shraddha and Rahul look perfect".

Shraddha working with Rahul Shraddha, in an earlier social media story, shared that she is working with Rahul. After finishing the shoot of her film Eetha, Shraddha will be working in Rahul's film.

Shraddha said, "I have already shot for one film. Its official announcement has not yet been made, so I cannot talk much about that. But the announcement will be made very soon," she said in the video.

“Uske baad main Rahul ki film kar rahi hu. Uske baare mein bindaas baat kar sakti hu. Startup ki duniya ki film hai. Hustle culture energy pe based hai. Mere liye naya kism ka role hai jo bohot zyada challenging hai!"