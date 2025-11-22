Shraddha Kapoor gets injured on Eetha set, suffers a fracture while shooting dance number; here’s what we know

Fan favourite Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most active celebrities on social media. But it’s been over a year after her last release Stree 2 (2024) that we have seen the actor shine on the silver screen in a film. Audiences are now getting antsy, eagerly waiting for an update about Shraddha’s next project. The actor had reportedly begun shooting for Laxman Utekar's next film Eetha this month. But latest buzz has revealed that the shoot was put on halt after Shraddha sustained an injury on set. The Stree actor suffered from a fractured toe while shooting a dance number.

According to a report shared by Mid-Day, Shraddha Kapoor was performing Lavani, a traditional folk dance and music form from Maharashtra, when the accident happened. A source was quoted saying, “Lavani music characteristically has fast-paced beats and a quick tempo. In this number composed by Ajay-Atul, Shraddha — sporting a vibrant Nauvari saree, heavy jewellery, and a kamarpatta — had to perform a series of steps in succession, to the beats of the dholki. To look the part of a young Vithabai, the actor has put on over 15 kilos. In one step, she mistakenly put all her weight on her left foot, and lost her balance as a result.”

The shoot was called off by director Laxman Utekar, but Shraddha suggested reworking the schedule to shoot close-up scenes instead. The source explained, “After returning to Mumbai, they began to film on a set at Madh Island, where Shraddha shot some emotional sequences. However, after a couple of days, her pain aggravated and they had to discontinue the shoot. The unit will regroup two weeks later when she has completely recovered.”

Eetha is a biopic on the life of legendary dancer, actor and Tamasha artiste Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. We wish Shraddha a speedy recovery as fans eagerly await her comeback.