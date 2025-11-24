Shraddha Kapoor shares health update after leg injury on Eetha sets: ‘Terminator ki tarah ghoom rahi hoon’

On 22 November, reports surfaced online claiming that Shraddha Kapoor had been injured on the set of her upcoming film Eetha. Now, the actor has shared a health update on social media, revealing that she has suffered a muscle tear. She also spoke to fans about her forthcoming film. Shraddha Kapoor shares health update (Instagram/ Shraddha Kapoor).

Shraddha Kapoor shares update on her leg injury

Recently, the actor held an AMA session on Instagram, where she answered several fan questions. When asked for an update about her leg injury, Shraddha shared a video showing her plastered leg and said, “Terminator ki tarah ghoom rahi hoon. Muscle tear hai. Theek ho jaayega. Bas thoda rest karna hai but I’ll be absolutely fine (I am roaming around like a terminator. It’s a muscle tear; it will heal soon. I just need a bit of rest, but I’ll be absolutely fine)."

Shraddha revealed that she has already shot for one film, but as the official announcement has not yet been made, she couldn’t talk about it. However, she confirmed that she is currently working on her boyfriend and filmmaker Rahul Mody’s film, titled Eetha. She added, “It revolves around the world of start-ups. It is based on hustle culture. For me, it’s a new kind of role, and it’s challenging. I am now consciously deciding to take on roles where I am challenged as an actor and where I play an active character. So I am choosing films only after thinking deeply about the script and taking my time to decide what kind of film I want to do.”

What happened to Shraddha Kapoor?

A source told Mid-day that the actor injured her leg while shooting for Eetha. The source added, “Lavani music characteristically has fast-paced beats and a quick tempo. In this number composed by Ajay-Atul, Shraddha — sporting a vibrant Nauvari saree, heavy jewellery, and a kamarpatta — had to perform a series of steps in succession to the beats of the dholki. To look the part of a young Vithabai, the actor has put on over 15 kilos. In one step, she mistakenly put all her weight on her left foot and lost her balance as a result.”

Meanwhile, Shraddha has recently lent her voice to the character Judy Hopps in the Hindi version of Zootopia 2. The film is scheduled for release in cinemas on 28 November.