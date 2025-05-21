Zootopia 2 trailer: Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde return with new case; fans love the new pit viper. Watch

Walt Disney Studios has officially launched the teaser trailer for Zootopia 2, the much-anticipated follow-up to its 2016 Academy Award-winning animated feature Zootopia. The sequel will be released theatrically in India on 28 November and will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Zootopia 2 trailer takes the story forward from the Academy Award-winning 2016 film Zootopia.

Zootopia 2 trailer

The trailer reunites audiences with the beloved duo of rookie officer Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and sly fox Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) and offers a sneak peek into their latest adventure. The upcoming film introduces an enigmatic new character, Gary De'Snake, a pit viper voiced by Ke Huy Quan, who seems to shake up the city's already complex ecosystem.

As the trailer hints, Judy and Nick are once again on the trail of a mysterious case that could turn Zootopia upside down. Their investigation leads them into uncharted corners of the animal metropolis, pushing the limits of their partnership in unexpected ways.

Internet reacts

Fans were thrilled with the sequel to Zootopia, with one commenting on YouTube, “9 Years Later Here We Are.” Another wrote, “OH MY GOOOD!! can't wait for it to come out.” Some already loved the pit viper, with one fan writing on X (formerly Twitter), “I don’t even know who he is, but I already love him and feel so bad for him! The poor baby!” Another fan wrote, "So hyped for Zootopia 2 rn

About Zootopia 2

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the animated film is a sequel to 2016's Zootopia, which won an Oscar for best animated feature. Yvett Merino is back as the producer.

The voice cast boasts returning and new talents, with Shakira reprising her role as the pop icon Gazelle, and new additions like Fortune Feimster and Quinta Brunson joining the ensemble.

"We are beyond excited to welcome everyone back to the outrageous, expansive animal metropolis of 'Zootopia', and take audiences on a hilarious, wild ride into parts of the city we've never visited before," Jared said in a statement.

"Whether it's the marshes of semi-aquatic mammals, the vast desert dunes or even greater mysteries beyond, our heroes, Judy and Nick, will meet a lot of new friends, and discover even more about the world, themselves and a brand-new snake in town," he added.

Zootopia 2 will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 28 November.

With inputs from ANI and PTI