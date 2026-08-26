IND vs SL Live Score, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill enforces follow-on after Sri Lanka all out for 290 despite Sonal's ton

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IND vs SL Live score India's Saransh Jain along with captain Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and others wait for the decision of third umpire for a wicket on day three

IND vs SL Live score: Six wickets fell on Day 3 and Sri Lanka may still find themselves in a difficult position in the second and final Test, but they certainly showed they were not willing to give up without a fight. From 8/2, when they appeared to be staring at a possible follow-on, the hosts fought back to reach 265/8, with half-centuries from Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Sonal Dinusha. The latter, in fact, has now scored three consecutive fifties against India. Sri Lanka still have a long way to go, trailing by 238 runs, while India have already taken the second new ball and will look to wrap up the final two wickets quickly.

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