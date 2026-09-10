Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq face cyber crime probe over alleged Pakistan team leaks; third cricketer involved: Report
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took custody of the players’ mobile phones and handed them over to the relevant authorities.
The crisis surrounding Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq has deepened, with the two Pakistan cricketers summoned by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) as part of a probe into alleged team leaks. Both players were released from the Test squad after the Lord’s game in England last week and sent back home.
According to a report in Geo News, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took custody of the players’ mobile phones and handed them over to the relevant authorities.
Sources told the Pakistani media outlet that both players received notices on Monday, asking them to appear at the NCCIA’s Lahore office on Friday. They will reportedly be asked to unlock their phones so investigators can retrieve information from the devices as part of the inquiry.
The report said the investigation is linked to “alleged dressing-room leaks during Pakistan’s ongoing series against England”. A third Pakistan cricketer has also reportedly received a notice from the NCCIA.
The PCB has yet to make an official statement on the investigation or explain why the players’ phones were taken into custody.
The development comes after the PCB sent seven players and two coaches back home following Pakistan’s defeat to England at Lord’s in the second Test.
Rizwan and Imam were accompanied by Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Owais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad, while head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were relieved of their duties. Five uncapped players were brought into the squad as replacements, while the two coaches were replaced by their white-ball counterparts.
The PCB later revealed that it was conducting an internal “disciplinary” inquiry into unnamed players following the Test squad rejig.
“The PCB has initiated an internal disciplinary inquiry following media reports concerning discipline and conduct, which are currently being reviewed internally,” its media director, Amir Mir, said on X on Monday.
“The PCB handles such matters in accordance with its standard procedures. The process is being conducted under PCB regulations, ensuring that all concerned individuals are given due consideration.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More