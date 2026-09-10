‘October 2027 is far away’: Rohit Sharma non-committal about playing next year’s World Cup
The ODI World Cup begins in October next year, and only time will tell whether Rohit Sharma books his tickets to South Africa.
Rohit Sharma has neither confirmed nor denied whether he will participate in next year’s ODI World Cup in South Africa. The former captain, who led India to a runner-up finish at the 2023 World Cup at home before winning the T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy in a span of nine months, feels the showpiece event is still some time away and that commenting on it 13 months in advance makes little sense.
“October 2027 is still far away. We will see,” said Rohit while attending an event in Mumbai on Thursday.
Rohit’s statement comes at an interesting time. A couple of months ago, Rohit was reportedly told by BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar that the management was not looking at him for the World Cup. However, a couple of days later, Rohit scored a century at Lord’s in the third ODI against England, although it was not enough to prevent India from suffering a series defeat. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia then reaffirmed that nothing of such sort had happened and that Rohit firmly remained part of India’s ODI set-up.
Rohit himself touched upon the incident after his hundred, saying it was not the first time he had been subjected to outside noise. Still, it is crucial to understand that Rohit has not once said he wants to play the 2027 World Cup, in as many words, during this period, although his actions, from losing weight to making himself available to play as much as possible for India, point towards a desire to chase glory in South Africa.
Rohit's Insta story
Shortly after his remark, however, Rohit posted an Instagram story in which he could be seen beside his cricket kit, indicating that he continues to train. With India set to take on the West Indies later this month in a three-ODI series, the contest, for which the squad has yet to be announced, would mark Rohit’s return to international cricket. How these three ODIs turn out, and whether Rohit goes on to play or succeed in New Zealand, are discussions best left until closer to the series.
India still have a decent number of ODIs left in the run-up to the World Cup. However, Rohit’s hamstring, which has troubled him in the past, remains a concern. With him set to cross 40 by the time the World Cup comes around, India want to blood Yashasvi Jaiswal in case something goes wrong with the veteran.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Bhattacharya
Aditya Bhattacharya is the Sports Editor at Hindustan Times Digital, with close to 15 years of experience in sports journalism. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organisations including Cricbuzz, The Times of India, Network18 and Zee. Primarily a cricket writer, Aditya has covered several marquee events, including the 2016 ICC World T20, the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and the 2023 World Cup in India. His reporting portfolio also includes international cricket across England, South Africa and New Zealand, along with forays into tennis, including coverage of the Australian Open. He has interviewed several prominent athletes across sports. Aditya began his career with a brief stint at CricketNext before getting his first major break at Cricbuzz, where he was part of the Times Network’s startup venture GoCricket, which later merged with Cricbuzz. After nearly 18 months there, he moved to The Times of India, covering his first World Cup assignment and reporting first-hand on landmark moments such as Virat Kohli’s iconic innings against Australia in Mohali. During his three-year tenure, he played a key role in both reporting and desk operations and was recognised as TOI Employee of the Quarter in 2016. He later joined Zee, where he covered the 2019 World Cup across five venues in England—an assignment he considers a career highlight. At Hindustan Times, Aditya’s leadership came to the fore as he was promoted to lead the sports team within 18 months. Under his stewardship, the section has delivered extensive coverage of global sporting events, including the IPL, Olympics, Cricket World Cups, FIFA World Cups, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. In 2024, he was named HT DigiStar of the Year. Aditya continues to adapt to the evolving digital publishing landscape, with a sharp focus on search and audience engagement. Outside work, he occasionally plays the guitar and remains an avid gamer.Read More