Delhi Police requests rescheduling of India-Afghanistan T20I due to BRICS Summit, DDCA confirms no postponement

“Yes, the Delhi Traffic Police has written to us. But the final call has to be taken by the BCCI and the Home Ministry. We have no authority to reschedule the first T20I,” Ashok Sharma said. The DDCA official also added that, as of now, the first T20I is set to proceed as planned.

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Thursday evening said that it cannot take the decision to reschedule the first T20I (September 13) between India and Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, and that the final call lies with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) . The DDCA secretary, Ashok Sharma, confirmed to HT Digital that the Delhi Traffic Police has written to the body, requesting that the fixture be rescheduled due to the BRICS Summit.

Earlier, the Delhi Traffic Police wrote to the DDCA, asking that the date of the first T20I, scheduled for Sunday, September 13, be changed. The request was made due to the security and traffic demands surrounding the BRICS Summit.

How is the Delhi Police preparing for the BRICS Summit in terms of security?

How is the Delhi Police preparing for the BRICS Summit in terms of security?

What traffic restrictions are expected during the BRICS Summit in Delhi?

What traffic restrictions are expected during the BRICS Summit in Delhi?

Why is the first T20I between India and Afghanistan being considered for rescheduling?

Why is the first T20I between India and Afghanistan being considered for rescheduling?

In a letter sent to the DDCA secretary on September 9, the DCP Traffic (Central Range) highlighted the scale of arrangements expected in the capital as foreign delegates, dignitaries and VVIPs arrive for the summit on September 12 and 13.

The traffic authorities urged the DDCA to shift the match to a date after the summit and to complete the associated traffic arrangements. The September 13 T20I is expected to draw between 25,000 and 35,000 spectators, adding a significant crowd-management challenge to an already demanding period for the city.

According to the traffic police, roads and areas surrounding the Arun Jaitley Stadium, including DDU Marg, BSZ Marg, Minto Road, Kamla Market and adjoining stretches, already experience heavy vehicular and pedestrian movement.

What did the letter say? The situation could become more complicated with match-day traffic and parking requirements. The traffic police specifically flagged the possibility of congestion around BSZ Marg, Mata Sundari College, Rajghat and Bal Bhawan, where additional vehicles and pedestrian movement could reduce available road space

The authorities also pointed to the extensive deployment required for the international summit. Traffic personnel will be responsible for managing VVIP and VIP routes, implementing diversions, clearing designated routes and facilitating the movement of foreign delegates and their convoys.

“Further, the entire Delhi Traffic Police would already be extensively deployed for BRICS-deployed related traffic regulation, diversions, route clearance and VVIP movements,” the letter stated.

“Simultaneous arrangements for the cricket match would place considerable pressure on available manpower and pose significant challenges in traffic diversion, parking, crowd regulation, emergency access and route clearance,” the letter added.

With much of the Delhi Traffic Police expected to be committed to BRICS-related duties, holding a major international cricket match at the same time could put further pressure on the force.

“In view of the international importance and priority of the BRICS summit, DDCA is requested to kindly consider rescheduling/postponing the match scheduled on 13.09.2026 to any suitable date after completion of the Summit and related traffic arrangements,” the letter stated.

The September 13 fixture is the first of three scheduled T20Is between India and Afghanistan in Delhi. The remaining matches are slated for September 15 and 17.