Nora Fatehi claims influencers were paid to amplify Sarke Chunar backlash: ‘I know who hired you’

Nora Fatehi has had quite a ride this year, with career highs coming alongside a controversy that quickly became one of the biggest talking points around her. From the backlash over the Hindi version of Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from KD: The Devil starring Sanjay Dutt to performing on the global stage at the FIFA World Cup, the actor-dancer has found herself in the spotlight for very different reasons. Now, Nora has opened up about how she dealt with the controversy. Nora Fatehi alleges paid influencers fueled Sarke Chunar row, says ‘I already know who hired you’

The controversy The Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke controversy turned into a major talking point for Nora Fatehi this year. The Hindi version of the song from KD – The Devil came under fire over its lyrics and visuals, with the backlash eventually leading to Nora appearing before the National Commission for Women (NCW) for a hearing on May 7.

Speaking about the controversy on the Dream with Dr Sheen podcast, Nora said the reaction did not come as a surprise to her. She alleged that some of the outrage online was deliberately amplified and claimed that certain influencers were paid to push the controversy further. “I already know who hired you, when, and how much they paid you. That was an opportunity well squeezed by whoever was behind that,” Nora said.

She also clarified that she had not approved the Hindi adaptation of the song. Nora explained that she had originally shot the track in Kannada nearly three years ago and did not understand the language at the time. “Whatever they have done right now, dubbing it in Hindi and the lyrics, they did not take any permission or approval from me. I had no idea about it. I told the director that this was not okay, and I dissociated myself from the project. I did not promote it anywhere. I told the director my image and reputation are on the line,” she explained.

The song was eventually taken down after the backlash grew. Recalling the episode, Nora said she was in the middle of a three-day shoot when the controversy erupted and had no idea how quickly the situation was spiraling. She said she was neither panicking nor afraid, as everything unfolded while she was away shooting.

About KD: The Devil Produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions and presented by the same banner, KD The Devil is a period action entertainer inspired by real events from 1970s Bangalore. The movie featured Dhruva Sarja in the titular role alongside Sanjay, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and V Ravichandran. The film released in theatres on April 30.

About Nora's work Nora's career was also moving forward on the international front. In June 2026, she took the stage at the FIFA World Cup opening, adding one of the biggest global performances of her career to her growing list of achievements. She was also featured on Siir Siir, the official FIFA 2026 song, alongside Sanjoy and Vegedream.

In August, Nora announced Slay to the Rhythm, a new track from her upcoming EP Play, calling the project a very personal one. She had earlier released Sajan Re with Badshah. She will also be seen in a special dance number in Jailer 2, which stars Rajinikanth, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.