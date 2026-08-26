CJP news LIVE: CJP announces new members ahead of march on Sept 5; cops say no request yet for India Gate protest

Why CJP announced march on September 5

The CJP has called for a peaceful protest march in Delhi on September 5, from India Gate to the Delhi Police headquarters. The group has accused the Centre of failing to fulfil the promises made to young protesters when the Jantar Mantar protest was called off last month.

One of the main issues the CJP plans to raise is the July 25 assurance regarding the withdrawal of first information reports registered against protesters.

The home departments of at least four states, including Delhi, had issued notifications stating that no action would be taken against protesters in these FIRs. However, the cases have still not been withdrawn.

September 5 is observed as Teachers' Day in India, which also ties in with the CJP’s current campaign focusing on government schools.

Cops say no request yet for CJP's march

The Delhi Police has started preparing security arrangements for the proposed protest. However, a senior police officer said on Tuesday that the group has not yet sought permission for the September 5 march.

The CJP on Monday announced plans for a peaceful march from India Gate to the Delhi Police headquarters on Jai Singh Road.

Dipke speaks to victims of alleged pellet guns

Dipke on Monday said he had spoken to two people who allegedly suffered pellet-gun injuries during the July 20 parliament march. He asked the police and the government to explain how they sustained the injuries.

He claimed the two protesters were taking part peacefully in the CJP’s protest at Jantar Mantar when they were “hit by pellets fired by the police”.

“Spoke to Sahil and Vikas, two victims of pellet-gun injuries from 20 July. The police and the govt deny brutality, but how do they explain this? Sahil and Vikas were protesting peacefully when they were hit by pellets fired by the police,” Dipke wrote on X.

Rijiju says no one harmed during CJP's Jantar Mantar protest

Union minister Kiren Rijiju has rejected allegations of police brutality against students during the protests in Delhi over the NEET-UG paper leak.

Referring to the July 20 Parliament march led by protesting students in Delhi, Rijiju said the police should instead be appreciated for handling the situation “so peacefully”.