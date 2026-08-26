CJP news LIVE: CJP announces new members ahead of march on Sept 5; cops say no request yet for India Gate protest
CJP news LIVE: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday named new members to its organisational teams as the pressure group prepares for a peaceful march in New Delhi next month. Earlier this month, the CJP announced its national working committee, naming Abhijeet Dipke as its national convenor.
- 18 Mins agoCJI Kant's ‘cockroach’ remark was aimed at CJP's Saurav Das?
- 34 Mins agoCJP flags ₹92 crore upkeep bill for ministers’ homes
- 55 Mins ago'Foreign forces spreading poison', says BJP secretary on student protests
- 1 Hr 7 Mins agoWhy CJP announced march on September 5
- 1 Hr 14 Mins agoCockroach Janta Party launches nationwide legal aid platform
- 1 Hr 17 Mins agoList of new CJP members, including national spokespersons
- 1 Hr 22 Mins agoNo request yet for CJP's India Gate protest, says police
- 1 Hr 42 Mins agoCJP announces new members ahead of march on Sept 5
CJP news LIVE: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday named new members to its organisational teams as the pressure group prepares for a peaceful march in New Delhi next month. The group has accused the government of failing to fulfil the commitments made on July 25. Earlier this month, the CJP announced its 14-member national working committee, naming Abhijeet Dipke as its national convenor....Read More
Why CJP announced march on September 5
The CJP has called for a peaceful protest march in Delhi on September 5, from India Gate to the Delhi Police headquarters. The group has accused the Centre of failing to fulfil the promises made to young protesters when the Jantar Mantar protest was called off last month.
One of the main issues the CJP plans to raise is the July 25 assurance regarding the withdrawal of first information reports registered against protesters.
The home departments of at least four states, including Delhi, had issued notifications stating that no action would be taken against protesters in these FIRs. However, the cases have still not been withdrawn.
September 5 is observed as Teachers' Day in India, which also ties in with the CJP’s current campaign focusing on government schools.
Cops say no request yet for CJP's march
The Delhi Police has started preparing security arrangements for the proposed protest. However, a senior police officer said on Tuesday that the group has not yet sought permission for the September 5 march.
The CJP on Monday announced plans for a peaceful march from India Gate to the Delhi Police headquarters on Jai Singh Road.
Dipke speaks to victims of alleged pellet guns
Dipke on Monday said he had spoken to two people who allegedly suffered pellet-gun injuries during the July 20 parliament march. He asked the police and the government to explain how they sustained the injuries.
He claimed the two protesters were taking part peacefully in the CJP’s protest at Jantar Mantar when they were “hit by pellets fired by the police”.
“Spoke to Sahil and Vikas, two victims of pellet-gun injuries from 20 July. The police and the govt deny brutality, but how do they explain this? Sahil and Vikas were protesting peacefully when they were hit by pellets fired by the police,” Dipke wrote on X.
Rijiju says no one harmed during CJP's Jantar Mantar protest
Union minister Kiren Rijiju has rejected allegations of police brutality against students during the protests in Delhi over the NEET-UG paper leak.
Referring to the July 20 Parliament march led by protesting students in Delhi, Rijiju said the police should instead be appreciated for handling the situation “so peacefully”.
CJP news LIVE: CJI Kant's ‘cockroach’ remark was aimed at CJP's Saurav Das?
CJP news LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder and national convenor Abhijeet Dipke has reportedly claimed that Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s use of the term “cockroach”, which sparked the Gen-Z movement, was aimed at the party’s co-convenor Saurav Das, whom Dipke described as an “OG Cockroach”.
In an interview with News24, Dipke claimed that CJI Kant used the term “cockroach” for Das over his reporting on the judiciary during his time as a journalist.
“The word cockroach was used for Saurav. He (Das) is an OG cockroach,” Dipke said.
CJP news LIVE: CJP flags ₹92 crore upkeep bill for ministers’ homes
CJP news LIVE: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has questioned government spending on the upkeep of Union ministers’ residences in Lutyens’ Delhi, saying the money could instead be used to improve government schools.
The remarks came after a PTI report claimed that the annual upkeep bill for Union ministers’ residences had risen from ₹27 crore in 2014-15 to a record ₹92 crore in 2025-26.
Reacting to the figures, the CJP wrote on X, “Stop fixing your lavish homes, and fix the schools! ₹92 crore = 10 new world class government schools. The money is available, the intent to use it for government schools is missing.”
CJP news LIVE: 'Foreign forces spreading poison', says BJP secretary on student protests
CJP news LIVE: Newly-appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Gajendra Singh Patel on Tuesday alleged that "foreign forces" were spreading hatred and misleading students into protesting in an attempt to divide the country.
"After an idea was spread on social media, young people from Gen Z joined it, but this idea was supported by external elements from behind the scenes in the country," Patel told reporters here.
CJP news LIVE: Why CJP announced march on September 5
CJP news LIVE: The CJP has called for a peaceful protest march in Delhi on September 5, from India Gate to the Delhi Police headquarters. The group has accused the Centre of failing to fulfil the promises made to young protesters when the Jantar Mantar protest was called off last month.
One of the main issues the CJP plans to raise is the July 25 assurance regarding the withdrawal of first information reports registered against protesters.
The home departments of at least four states, including Delhi, had issued notifications stating that no action would be taken against protesters in these FIRs. However, the cases have still not been withdrawn.
CJP news LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party launches nationwide legal aid platform
CJP news LIVE: The Cockroach Janta Party on Tuesday launched a nationwide legal aid platform for its supporters and volunteers, saying the initiative would assist those facing harassment or violence.
“CJP’s Legal Aid platform is now live. If you have faced harassment, intimidation, or violence while raising your voice for better education, reach out to us through our Legal Aid platform,” the organisation said in a post on X while sharing a link to the website.
The organisation said it would provide its supporters and volunteers with the “best possible legal help” and stand by them throughout the legal process.
CJP news LIVE: List of new CJP members, including national spokespersons
CJP news LIVE: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday named new members to its organisational teams as the pressure group continues its nationwide ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign.
National Spokespersons
- Sudhir Sangwan
- Siddhant Bhardwaj
The party also named its joint secretaries and announced the North, East and West Coordination Committees. Check the full list here.
CJP news LIVE: No request yet for CJP's India Gate protest, says police
CJP news LIVE: The Delhi Police has begun making security arrangements ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) proposed September 5 march, citing security and traffic concerns, even as a senior officer on Tuesday said the group is yet to seek permission for the protest.
“The department has not received any request for any march or protest from their side,” deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma told HT.
(Inputs from Jignasa Sinha)
CJP news LIVE: CJP announces new members ahead of march on Sept 5
CJP news LIVE: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday announced new members for its organisational teams as the pressure group continues its nationwide ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign and also prepares for a peaceful march in New Delhi next month, accusing the government of failing to fulfil the commitments it made on July 25.
In a statement issued after a key press meet, the group said on Monday that families of deceased NEET victims and alleged victims of police brutality during the July 20 ‘Sansad Chalao’ march will lead the march next month.