Taapsee Pannu wants no more questions on feud with Kangana Ranaut: ‘Aap sab logon ko maza aa raha hai’
Taapsee Pannu has urged the media not to ask her any more questions about her feud with fellow actor and MP Kangana Ranaut.
Actor Taapsee Pannu does not want to contribute any further to her ongoing feud with Kangana Ranaut. The actors have traded jibes and barbs over the last few years, and the feud was reignited after Kangana reacted to comments made by Taapsee in a recent interview. However, now Taapsee has urged the media not to pose any more questions on the issue.
Taapsee addresses questions on Kangana
On Tuesday, at the trailer launch event of her new Netflix movie Gandhari, Taapsee was asked about Kangana's comments about her. The actor responded, “Aap khatam kyun nahi hone dete yeh baat? Koi question puchna hum dono se band karega jab yeh wala, toh yeh issue bhi khatam ho jayega. ( (Why don't you let this matter end? The issue will also come to an end when all of you stop asking the two of us questions about it).”
At the trailer launch event in Mumbai, Taapsee took a dig at the entertainment media as well. “Aap sab logon ko maza aa raha hai yeh sab dekh ke, isiliye wahi sawaal puch rahe hain. Aise sawaal puchna agar aap band kar dete, toh yeh baat kab ki khatam ho jati (You are all enjoying watching this unfold, which is why you keep asking the same questions. If you stopped asking such questions, this matter would have ended long ago).”
Kangana and Taapsee's feud
The feud between the two actors dates back to 2019, when Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel called Taapsee a "sasti copy" of Kangana, a remark that became a recurring reference in their public exchanges. Taapsee used the remark in a playful manner in her subsequent interviews. In an interview with India Today recently, Taapsee addressed the differences and said, “I haven't met her. I didn't meet her before when these so-called issues started. I haven't met her now as well. My opinion on her is reflective of my upbringing and my way of talking, my way of perceiving things and hers... she stands by hers. So, I think that's enough for everybody to look and decide who comes from where.”
The remarks didn't go down well with Kangana, who put out a post on her Instagram stories, once again calling Taapsee a "sasti copy".
“One Sasti copy is out and about with her upcoming B grade film but as usual only headline point with the media is Kangana Ranaut, but today she crossed all limits shamelessly ridiculing my upbringing /parents,” Kangana posted. On Monday, Kangana again criticised Taapsee along with actors Ashutosh Rana, Sonu Sood and Rakhi Sawant.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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