Taapsee Pannu wants no more questions on feud with Kangana Ranaut: ‘Aap sab logon ko maza aa raha hai’

Actor Taapsee Pannu does not want to contribute any further to her ongoing feud with Kangana Ranaut. The actors have traded jibes and barbs over the last few years, and the feud was reignited after Kangana reacted to comments made by Taapsee in a recent interview. However, now Taapsee has urged the media not to pose any more questions on the issue. Kangana Ranaut reignited her feud with Taapsee Pannu last week.

Taapsee addresses questions on Kangana On Tuesday, at the trailer launch event of her new Netflix movie Gandhari, Taapsee was asked about Kangana's comments about her. The actor responded, “Aap khatam kyun nahi hone dete yeh baat? Koi question puchna hum dono se band karega jab yeh wala, toh yeh issue bhi khatam ho jayega. ( (Why don't you let this matter end? The issue will also come to an end when all of you stop asking the two of us questions about it).”

At the trailer launch event in Mumbai, Taapsee took a dig at the entertainment media as well. “Aap sab logon ko maza aa raha hai yeh sab dekh ke, isiliye wahi sawaal puch rahe hain. Aise sawaal puchna agar aap band kar dete, toh yeh baat kab ki khatam ho jati (You are all enjoying watching this unfold, which is why you keep asking the same questions. If you stopped asking such questions, this matter would have ended long ago).”

Kangana and Taapsee's feud The feud between the two actors dates back to 2019, when Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel called Taapsee a "sasti copy" of Kangana, a remark that became a recurring reference in their public exchanges. Taapsee used the remark in a playful manner in her subsequent interviews. In an interview with India Today recently, Taapsee addressed the differences and said, “I haven't met her. I didn't meet her before when these so-called issues started. I haven't met her now as well. My opinion on her is reflective of my upbringing and my way of talking, my way of perceiving things and hers... she stands by hers. So, I think that's enough for everybody to look and decide who comes from where.”

The remarks didn't go down well with Kangana, who put out a post on her Instagram stories, once again calling Taapsee a "sasti copy".

“One Sasti copy is out and about with her upcoming B grade film but as usual only headline point with the media is Kangana Ranaut, but today she crossed all limits shamelessly ridiculing my upbringing /parents,” Kangana posted. On Monday, Kangana again criticised Taapsee along with actors Ashutosh Rana, Sonu Sood and Rakhi Sawant.