Gandhari trailer: Blind mother Taapsee Pannu channels her inner goddess, goes on 'mahayudh' to save her daughter

The trailer shows how a mother's worst fear becomes the beginning of an extraordinary fight. The trailer shows Taapsee's daughter getting abducted from a train in front of her eyes. As she runs to save her, an accident leads to her losing her eyesight. However, this doesn't stop her from going on a search for her daughter. She prepares herself for all the unknown dangers that could come her way and fights the Behrupiyas with all she has. She vows not to return without her daughter Mishty.

Actor Taapsee Pannu is set to return to the screen with her upcoming film Gandhari . Netflix has finally unveiled the trailer, offering a glimpse into the intense action thriller centred on a mother’s desperate fight to rescue her daughter after she is abducted right before her eyes. Taapsee’s fierce performance has already left the internet impressed.

Fans seemed impressed by the Gandhari trailer. One of the fans wrote, "Very promising trailer, will definitely watch it." Another commented, "Taapse always do.. good movies." Another commented, "Now this is something interesting." Another fan wrote, "Taapsee in action movie is (fire emoji)."

Reflecting on her experience of working on Gandhari, Taapsee Pannu said, “What stayed with me throughout Gandhari was Bani's refusal to give up, even when everything seemed stacked against her. The role demanded a great deal physically, but it was her resilience, conviction and unwavering spirit that truly drew me in. Reuniting with Kanika as well as Netflix once again was incredibly special- over the years, we've built a creative partnership rooted in trust and a shared love for telling stories about complex, compelling women. Bringing this film to life with Devashish and such a talented ensemble cast made the experience all the more rewarding. I can't wait for audiences around the world to experience Gandhari on September 3.”

Director Devashish Makhija added, “What drew me to Gandhari was the cinematic potential to visually build a mysterious, layered world that hasn’t been seen before on screen. Yet, beneath all of the suspense, peril and action is a universal story of human choices, consequences, and the extraordinary lengths someone can go to for the one they love most. Bringing this vision to life with Tapsee and a fantastic, inspiring ensemble cast was a privilege. With Netflix, now audiences across the world can experience this journey on September 3.”