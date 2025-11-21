Mumbai Police summons Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor in 252 crore drugs case

Siddhanth Kapoor, the brother of Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, has been summoned by the Mumbai Police in connection with a drug seizure case. As per the new update from the news agency PTI, he has been asked to appear on November 25 to record his statement. Earlier, the Mumbai Police had summoned Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry. He failed to appear and asked for more time. (Also read: Orry fails to appear before Mumbai Police in ₹252 crore drugs case, seeks more time) Siddhanth Kapoor (left) with Shakti Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

Shraddha's brother summoned by Mumbai Police

The names of these two Bollywood personalities, Orry and Siddhant, are under consideration after the Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) found their names in the interrogation of Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh. He is the key accused in a ₹252 crore mephedrone seizure case.

Neither Shradhha nor Siddhanth have issued any public statement on this matter so far. He had been detained in Bengaluru in 2022 on the charges of consuming drugs.

According to officers quoted by Hindustan Times, Shaikh said during interrogation that he had organised lavish parties in Dubai and Mumbai, allegedly attended by several high-profile figures, including Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhant Kapoor, filmmakers Abbas–Mustan, rapper Loka, Orry, and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique.

Orry sought time till November 25 after he failed to appear and sent his lawyer in response to the summons. He was seen enjoying Travis Scott’s high-energy concert in Mumbai on 19 November.

More details

The case pertains to March 2024, when the police seized 126.14 kg of mephedrone, commonly known as ‘MD’ valued at around ₹252 crore at a mephedrone-manufacturing facility on a farm in Sangli district. The police arrested Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, after he was deported from Dubai last month. Shaikh confessed to Mumbai Police that he organised rave parties across India and abroad for celebrities.