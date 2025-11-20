Search
Thu, Nov 20, 2025
Orry fails to appear before Mumbai Police in 252 crore drugs case, seeks more time

BySantanu Das
Updated on: Nov 20, 2025 10:19 pm IST

Orry was summoned for questioning regarding allegations made by drug trafficker Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh.

Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, received summons from the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police's crime branch. As per news agency PTI, an official has now said that Orry failed to appear before the Mumbai police and sought time till November 25. (Also read: Orry parties at Travis Scott concert amid Mumbai Anti-Narcotics cell summons for questioning)

Orry’s name surfaced after the arrest of an alleged drug trafficker.(Instagram/@Orry)
Orry fails to appear, sends lawyer

Orry has been summoned for questioning on Thursday (November 20), following claims made by alleged drug trafficker Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh, who was recently deported from Dubai and has alleged links to the Dawood Ibrahim gang. The official stated that Orry did not appear and instead sent his lawyer, who sought time till November 25.

According to officers quoted by Hindustan Times, Shaikh said during interrogation that he had organised lavish parties in Dubai and Mumbai, allegedly attended by several high-profile figures, including Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhant Kapoor, filmmakers Abbas–Mustan, rapper Loka, Orry, and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique. “We have summoned Orry to our office in Ghatkopar on Thursday morning to question him about the matter,” an ANC officer told HT.

More details about the case

The case pertains to March 2024, when the police seized 126.14 kg of mephedrone, commonly known as ‘MD’ valued at around 252 crore at a mephedrone-manufacturing facility on a farm in Sangli district. The police arrested Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, after he was deported from Dubai last month. Shaikh confessed to Mumbai Police that he organised rave parties across India and abroad for celebrities.

Orhan Awatramani, widely known as Orry, is a Mumbai-based socialite, lifestyle influencer and pop-culture personality who has become a fixture in Bollywood’s inner circle. He is frequently seen posing with top celebrities, including Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, Sara Ali Khan, and international stars. Orry has not publicly commented on the summons. He was seen enjoying Travis Scott’s high-energy concert in Mumbai on 19 November.

