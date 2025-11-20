Orry parties at Travis Scott concert amid Mumbai Anti-Narcotics cell summons for questioning

Social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, was seen enjoying Travis Scott’s high-energy concert in Mumbai on 19 November, despite facing a summons from the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police's crime branch. The rapper’s return to India, just a month after his New Delhi show, drew massive crowds to the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, where Orry was spotted amid the packed audience. Mumbai socialite Orry faces scrutiny from Anti-Narcotics Cell following claims of lavish parties with celebrities.

Orry attends Travis Scott concert in Mumbai

On Friday, several videos of Orry surfaced online, showing him singing and dancing with the crowd at the concert. In one of them, he can be seen singing Travis' latest hits and asking a friend to put light on his face while shooting his video. Watch it here.

What is the controversy about?

Orry has been summoned for questioning on Thursday, following claims made by alleged drug trafficker Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh, who was recently deported from Dubai and has alleged links to the Dawood Ibrahim gang. According to officers quoted by Hindustan Times, Shaikh said during interrogation that he had organised lavish parties in Dubai and Mumbai, allegedly attended by several high-profile figures, including Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhant Kapoor, filmmakers Abbas–Mustan, rapper Loka, Orry, and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique.

An ANC officer confirmed the development, saying, “We have summoned Orry to our office in Ghatkopar on Thursday morning to question him about the matter. We will decide whether to question other celebrities and political leaders mentioned by Shaikh after we speak to Orry.”

About Orry

Orhan Awatramani, widely known as Orry, is a Mumbai-based socialite, lifestyle influencer and pop-culture personality who has become a fixture in Bollywood’s inner circle. Known for his flashy fashion, globe-trotting lifestyle and constant presence at high-profile parties, Orry is frequently seen posing with top celebrities, including Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, Sara Ali Khan, and international stars. Orry has not publicly commented on the summons.