Thu, Nov 20, 2025
Rave parties for celebs: Orry summoned by ANC

ByVinay Dalvi
Published on: Nov 20, 2025 05:28 am IST

Orry will be questioned about revelations made by alleged drug trafficker Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh after he was deported recently from Dubai, police said

Mumbai: Orhan Awatramani alias Orry, a socialite and social media influencer known for his connections with Bollywood and international celebrities, has been summoned on Thursday by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police crime branch. Orry will be questioned about revelations made by alleged drug trafficker Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh, connected with the Dawood Ibrahim gang, after he was deported recently from Dubai, officers aware of the matter told Hindustan Times.

Orhan Awatramani alias Orry is a socialite and social media influencer known for his connections with Bollywood and international celebrities (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)
Orhan Awatramani alias Orry is a socialite and social media influencer known for his connections with Bollywood and international celebrities (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

On November 13, the ANC, in a remand application, told a metropolitan magistrate court in the city that Shaikh, a resident of Nagpada, had claimed to have arranged lavish parties in Dubai and Mumbai which were attended by the son of Dawood’s deceased sister Haseena Parkar, actors Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor and her brother Siddharth Kapoor. Film producers Abbas-Mustan and other celebrities such as rapper Loka, Orry, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Zeeshan Siddique were also present at these parties, Shaikh told police during interrogation.

The crime branch is yet to verify the claims made by Shaikh as their investigation is at a preliminary stage, an ANC officer said.

“We have summoned Orry to our office in Ghatkopar on Thursday morning to question him about the matter,” the officer told HT. “We will decide whether to question other celebrities and political leaders mentioned by Shaikh after we question Orry.”

Police believe that Shaikh can provide vital clues to an international drugs and hawala network linked to key gangsters and traffickers. The case dates back to August 2022, when the crime branch and the Ghatkopar ANC arrested Worli resident, Mohammad Shahrukh Mohammad Shafi Shaikh, from Nagpada, and recovered mephedrone (MD) worth 1.19 lakh from him. Several other alleged drug peddlers were arrested subsequently, while the big breakthrough came in March 2024, when a mephedrone-manufacturing facility in a farm in Sangli district was busted.

The facility was allegedly controlled by wanted drug trafficker Salim Dola and his son Taher, sources in the crime branch said. Taher was deported from the United Arab Emirates and arrested by Mumbai police in June this year, while his relative, Mustaffa Mohammad Khubbawala, was deported a month later.

“The raw material required to make MD in Sangli was provided by Khubbawala from Surat. From Sangli, the bulk of the manufactured drugs would be sent to Mira Road,” said a police officer.

The traffickers used luxury cars like Mercedes and BMWs to transport the drugs, to avoid raising suspicion, and the money collected from distributors was sent to the key players who operated the network from Dubai via hawala channels, the officer said.

Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh, who was arrested on November 5 after he was deported from the UAE, has confessed to setting up several drug manufacturing units and a network that supplied drugs like cocaine, MDMA (Ecstasy) pills, hashish, charas and Mephedrone, the officer revealed.

Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell has summoned socialite Orhan Awatramani, known as Orry, for questioning regarding drug trafficking connections linked to the Dawood Ibrahim gang. This follows revelations from alleged trafficker Mohammad Salim Shaikh about parties attended by celebrities. The investigation stems from a larger drug network uncovered since August 2022, involving significant arrests and drug manufacturing operations.