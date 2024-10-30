Subedaar Anil Kapoor reports to Lucknow, will begin shoot on Diwali

Actor Anil Kapoor landed in Lucknow ahead of the shoot of his next film Subedaar. He received a grand welcome at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport where a large number of fans were assembled. Anil Kapoor on his arrival at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow.

Last in web film Saavi, the actor will start shooting for the film from Saturday at a collage on Sultanpur Road. Tuhmari Sullu (2017) and Jalsa (2022) fame director Suresh Triveni will helm the project. Triveni has co-written the film with Prajwal Chandrashekar. The cast also includes Radhika Madan, Saurabh Shukla and Aditya Rawal.

Anil Kapoor getting a warm welcome at the Lucknow airport

The film’s line-producer Aroon Singh Dicky says, “The film will be shot in Lucknow for 10-12 days and then move to Kanpur, Agra-Chambal and back to Kanpur. Earlier, a one day of shoot was wrapped up in Mumbai.”

Kapoor’s first look from the film was posted on the official Instagram page of a prominent OTT platform. The post read, “In an adrenaline fuelled action drama, Subedaar Arjun Singh grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter and societal dysfunction. The man who once fought for the nation, must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family.”

Since the shooting begins on Diwali, the actor will be celebrating the festival in Lucknow. “When the dates were locked the team was under the impression that Diwali will be celebrated on November 1. The shoot will start as scheduled and Kapoor sir and team will be celebrating the festival in the city,” adds Dicky.