Sumeet Vyas, Shubrajyoti Barat and Gopal Dutt to take audience on a Park ride!

Theatre lovers in the state capital are set to witness actor-director Manav Kaul’s play Park to be staged at Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Academy on Sunday evening. To be held as a part of Repertwahr Weekends, the show stars actor Sumeet Vyas, Shubrajyoti Barat and Gopal Dutt. Sumeet Vyas, Gopal Dutt and Shubrajyoti Barat will perform during the play Park in Lucknow on Sunday.(Instagram)

A socio-political drama in comedy genre, Barat feels the play is very relevant in today’s world. “The story is about three people who have their favourite spot in the park and how they are trying to prove their ownership of it. It’s a comedy play but is very topical as when we see the global conflicts — Russia-Ukraine, Iran-Israel, border disputes with Pakistan and China and so many others — it’s all related land dispute,” says the actor who was recently seen in OTT series Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper.

Kaul recalls when the play was conceptulised in 2007. “Manav had written-directed some very popular plays, but they were about interpersonal relationships. The content of Park surprised us with its socio-political premise that is so relevant. We have done several shows of it across the country and including in Lucknow some 14-15 years ago during a theatre festival. For some time when Dutt was busy, Kumud (Mishra, actor) had been his replacement on stage,” adds Bharat.

Organiser Bhoopesh Rai shares that from this month onwards they have changed the monthly series format a bit. “After our yearly festival when we started the Weekends series, we were organising two different plays on Saturdays and Sundays. Every month we experiment, like last time both the plays were solo and in intense zone. This time we are staging a comedy with great content and star power. Lucknow audience has now opened to paid shows and hope the trend will grow as this till support the theatre and encourage to curate and bring good content to the city,” says Rai.

They also plan to do more comedy shows and music concerts in the monthly editions.