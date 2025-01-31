Sumit Sethi reflects on getting ‘cake-faced’ by Steve Aoki in Udaipur: ‘It still gives me goosebumps’

Music producer and DJ Sumit Sethi is still in awe of his meeting with popular American DJ Steve Aoki at businessman Ashish Bhutani’s recently concluded birthday party in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The event, which featured an incredible lineup of performers including Aoki, Argy, Vinni Vicci, Alar, and Rave Republic, has left Sethi with memories that continue to replay in his mind. Sumit Sethi met Steve Aoki at the recently concluded birthday bash of Ashish Bhutani

“It wasn’t just a party; it was an experience. A memory for the lifetime,” Sethi told us, his voice brimming with excitement. For the Delhi-based DJ, meeting Aoki—whom he had first seen at Tomorrowland—felt like a dream come true.

“The first time I saw him was at Tomorrowland, and since then, I became his fan forever,” Sethi recalled. He confesses he still keeps on thinking about the fact that he not only met the Grammy-nominated DJ but also had the opportunity to perform before him that night. “Even now, when I think of sharing the stage with him, it still gives me goosebumps,” Sethi admitted.

What struck him the most, however, was Aoki’s down-to-earth nature. “I’ve never seen such a legend be so humble,” Sethi says, still surprised by the warmth Aoki exuded. The two spoke briefly, with Sethi telling Aoki about his first encounter with his music. “I told him that the first time I saw him was at Tomorrowland, and since then, I’ve been a fan. He asked my name and we had a brief chat—it felt so natural,” Sethi explained.

But the most memorable part of the evening came just before Aoki took the stage. “He made me part of his prayer team before getting on stage. It was such a special moment,” Sethi recalled, still overwhelmed by the gesture. Then, in true Aoki style, Sethi found himself at the receiving end of the DJ’s iconic ‘cake face’ moment. “Of course, I was cake-faced by Steve Aoki himself!” he laughed.

The icing on the cake, quite literally, was when Aoki gave him a shoutout on Instagram. “Coming from someone like him, it means so much,” Sethi says, still beaming with gratitude. “These are the moments of a lifetime. I’ll never forget them. Huge thanks to Ashish Bhutani for making this happen.”