Suniel Shetty’s simple desi fitness mantra: Focus on local produce, sports, and ghar ka khaana over western fads

Actor Suniel Shetty is lending his voice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for fitness and healthy living in the recent episode of the radio show Mann Ki Baat, urging people to take the message seriously and return to simple habits

Actor and fitness icon Suniel Shetty

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Shetty says, “When the person in the number one position in the country is advising you to take care of your health, then we need to get serious about it. There is a very famous quote: ‘Wellness is far-far cheaper than illness.’ So, if you don’t fall ill, you can save a lot of money (and trouble).”

Suniel Shetty

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{{^usCountry}} The 64-year-old actor adds, “Our Ayush – our traditional medical science – focuses on healthy living. It talks about healing through food, spices, yog, yogic science and Ayurveda. Today, different countries are packaging them and exporting them to us. Whereas we are the originators of that!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 64-year-old actor adds, “Our Ayush – our traditional medical science – focuses on healthy living. It talks about healing through food, spices, yog, yogic science and Ayurveda. Today, different countries are packaging them and exporting them to us. Whereas we are the originators of that!” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The actor says that the basics lie in focusing on local produce. “The start to fitness begins from eating local food from wherever you are,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor says that the basics lie in focusing on local produce. “The start to fitness begins from eating local food from wherever you are,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

Suniel Shetty with Lucknow's mayor Sushma Kharakwal on his visit to city for inauguration of GM Smart Living Studio where he is the brand ambassador

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He is unhappy with people getting influenced by western fads. “Fitness is about keeping things simple. If just four days a week you can give to any sport, that too is perfect. Then, go for maa-ke-haath-ka-khana or food cooked by your wife and then see the difference. The trend of ordering food (from food apps) we must reduce that, and I am saying this especially to our younger generation. Instead, focus on ghar-ka-khaana.”

The actor adds, “My fitness is not a rocket science! Everyone can do that… it’s so simple. And I talk about fitness – even at this age – as I want ki bacche isey follow karein!”

Talking about his visit to Lucknow, he says, “I am really impressed with the way the city has turned up. Bahut hi accha lagta hai yahan pe aakar, kaafi positive vibes milti hai.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Deep Saxena ...Read More Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. Read Less

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