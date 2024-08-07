Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 re-released for the specially abled, director Anil Sharma reacts

The 2023 blockbuster hit film Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, will mark a year of its theatrical release on August 11. Ahead of the occasion, the film, directed by Anil Sharma, was re-released in theatres on August 4 with Indian Sign Language (ISL) interpretation, making it accessible to deaf audiences. Director Anil Sharma (left) Still from Gadar 2 (right)

Speaking about the same, filmmaker Anil Sharma tells us, "It felt like pehli baar jab Gadar 2 lagi thi cinema mein. I am feeling very happy because I feel strongly for the specially abled. They aren't able to enjoy films because of lack of hearing." The 66-year-old continues, "It was an honest and good effort by the producers. The film re-released across theatres in 15-20 cities and I got to know it was houseful there too."

Also read: Portions of Gadar 2 were ghost-directed: Ameesha Patel opens up about creative differences with Anil Sharma

He further says, "Everyone in the team is happy. The film is completing one year on August 11. It couldn't get any better than this for us to reach new audience on this special occasion."

Sharma, however, reveals that he didn't have much to do with the film re-releasing in cinemas with ISL interpretation. "The people who know the sign language were brought on board. They translated the entire film. I did not have much to do," he says.

"So many films are re-releasing in theatres. It feels really nice that our film is among the few that audiences are enjoying in the theatres again," the filmmaker ends.