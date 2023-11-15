Anil Sharma clarifies Nana Patekar didn't hit any fan, video was a shot from film: ‘He is being projected as rude actor’

Hours after the internet criticised Nana Patekar for hitting a fan seeking a selfie, filmmaker Anil Sharma has issued a clarification. As reported by India Today, Anil said that the video, which emerged online on Wednesday, was a shot from his film Journey. In the brief clip, a young boy is seen approaching Nana for a picture with him and the actor smacks him in the back of his head. (Also Read | Nana Patekar slaps a boy for taking selfie with him during film shoot, internet is furious) Nana Patekar seen hitting the boy.

What Anil said about Nana's video

Anil Sharma said, “I have just come to know about this news. I was watching the same video just now. Nana has not hit anyone, rather that is a shot from my film. We were filming it on the road in the middle of Banaras, where a boy who comes near Nana has to be hit on the head. Shooting was going on and Nana also hit him.”

He added, “But the crowd gathered there recorded it on their mobile cameras and then leaked the shot of the film. Now, Nana is being projected as a negative and rude actor on social media, which is completely wrong...I would request that the fans understand the truth of this video. This is a shot from the film. Nana has not hit anyone.”

What happened in Nana's video

As per news agency PTI, the video is from Varanasi where the actor is shooting for Journey with Anil and his son-actor Utkarsh Sharma. In the 10-second clip, Nana was dressed in a suit and a hat, getting ready to shoot a scene when the fan came to him and tried to click a selfie. After a visibly angry Nana hit the fan, a man stationed close to him then grabbed the young man by his neck and took him away.

‘People make a fuss’

As per PTI, Anil said, "People have a problem of making fuss out of nothing... We are currently filming in Benaras for the film, Journey. Patekar's character has dementia in the film. His mind is disturbed and a guy comes to click picture with him. There are so many people around us, who are here to watch the shoot. I think someone clicked this particular portion, which is actually one of the scenes from the film."

How internet reacted to Nana's video

A section of the people on social media platforms earlier criticised Nana. A person said, "Taking selfies with Nana could be injurious to health #NanaPatekar." An X user said, "He could have easily said no. What was the need to slap that guy who just wanted a photo?"

