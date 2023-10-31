Sunny Deol-Shah Rukh Khan to Kartik Aaryan-Karan Johar, Bollywood celebs shaking hands after cold war

Bollywood is witnessing a seismic shift in dynamics as long-standing feuds and cold wars seem to be finally coming to an end. Some celebrities have put their differences aside and come together, both on and off screen. From Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol to Salman Khan and Arijit Singh, and several others, here is a list of 5 celeb pairs who have given fans a glimpse of their refreshed camaraderie. shah rukh khan, sunny deol ending cold war

1. Sunny Deol & Rajkumar Santoshi

Sunny Deol did blockbuster projects in the 1990s with filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, with films like Ghayal and Ghatak, and a special appearance in Damini. The two haven’t spoken to each other since then. However, recently, the two announced a collaboration in their upcoming movie Lahore 1947, giving a green signal to all the fans. In a recent conversation with News 18, Santoshi opened up about the feud and said, “We did have a fallout. But he recognised me at a time when the world didn’t know me.” Reportedly, the rumours of the duo’s rift started churning in the mill after they worked on two different films on Bhagat Singh, clashing at the box office.

2. Salman Khan & Arijit Singh

Salman Khan and Arijit Singh had a tiff back in 2014, after they got into a fight during an award event, hosted by Salman. Arijit came on the stage in a casual look to receive an award, when Salman asked him, “So gaye the?” To which the singer responded, “Aap logon ne sula diya,” and the actor replied that it is not their fault if songs like Tum Hi Ho keep on playing. After this incident, Arijit Singh’s songs were removed from Salman’s films, including Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. In 2016, Arijit Singh publicly apologised to Khan and requested him to keep his song in Sultan. But now, it looks like their feud has ended because Singh has voiced a song in the actor’s upcoming Tiger 3.

3. Sunny Deol & Shah Rukh Khan

Sunny Deol’s infamous fight with Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Darr is quite know. Sunny has open up about his arguments with the actor about the rationality of a scene in which he stabs him. “What kind of a trained and senior commando would I be if he can stab me just like that, while I watch him? He may do so when I am not looking at him, but how is this possible?” he had said in an interview. However, looks like the two have also burried the hatchet as SRK appreciated Sunny’s recent film Gadar 2 on socila media, to which he reacted and said to a news channel, “Woh zamana (those days) when it happened, that was a different time. I say ‘People, forget what happened in those days’. One understands such things should not have happened. It was ‘bachpana’ (childish), definitely. After that, Shah Rukh and I met several times and spoke to each other about many things. We also talked about some movies. This time, he was watching my film with his entire family. And he called me up. Toh sab cheezen bahut badhiya hai. Sab kuch bahut badhiya (everything is fine now).”

4. Sonu Nigam & Bhushan Kumar

The feud between T Series chief Bhushan Kumar and singer Sonu Nigam has also ended after three years. Things turned sour between them in 2020, when an article appeared, where some singers reacted to Sonu’s nepotism claims, and Sonu called it a press release and said, “You have messed with the wrong person,” taking digs at Bhushan on his sexual misconduct allegations. As revenge, Bhushan’s wife, actor Divya Khosla Kumar, shared a video indicating that Sonu was connected to the underworld and he owed his career to her father-in-law, late Gulshan Kumar. “ Aamir Khan wanted only Sonu to sing a track for Laal Singh Chaddha, with T-Series music. Bhushan sorted things out and Sonu also collaborated with Bhushan in Shehzada, and things are good between them now. In fact, Adipurush, Bhushan’s most ambitious film, had a song sung by him too,” a source had recently told HT, as they reconciled last year.

5. Kartik Aaryan & Karan Johar

The infamous duo Karik Aaryan and Karan Johar have been making headlines since their alleged fallout in 2021, when Dharma Productions officially announced recasting for its upcoming film Dostana 2, which originally featured Kartik and Janhvi Kapoor. As per reports, Kartik’s “unprofessionalism” was the reason behind him getting ousted from the Dharma film, however, neither of them acknowledged a fight ever. But now, it looks like the two have buried the hatchet as they were seen chatting on the same table and sharing the stage at an award function recently. Could the actor make a return to Dostana 2?

