If the K-pop fandom is any measure, spicy Indian curry and Bollywood might well be India’s most unlikely new soft power. On their recent visit to Mumbai for KTown 3.0, Super Junior’s Donghae and Eunhyuk — popularly known as D&E — couldn’t wait to sample Indian cuisine. Super Junior’s D&E: We Can’t Wait to Try the Curry!

“We have been really curious about India — the food, the culture, and so many other things. Even though our stay has been short, we finally get to perform for our fans in person, and hope to experience as much as we can while here. Of course we can’t wait to have Indian curry and sample the original flavour,” says Eunhyuk. Donghae adds that if the chance to do an Indian film came by “I would be more than happy”.

The fifth sub-unit of South Korean boy band Super Junior, Super Junior D&E made their debut in 2011 with the chartbuster Oppa, Oppa. Talking about their creative synergy as they celebrate two decades in the business, Donghae says,

“We’re always learning from each other, and as we spend time individually, we each grow in our own ways. In my case, watching Eunhyuk’s constant passion for performance and his dedication to improving his dancing — even after 20 years — always inspires me. Seeing him makes me realize that I, too, need to keep working hard and striving for growth.”

Known for their light-hearted and playful approach to music, Eunhyuk says it’s been a constant evolution. “We listen to many different kinds of songs and put a lot of effort into figuring how we want to evolve musically. I’ve learned so much from Donghae and his process and commitment firsthand.”

However, purists when it comes to music, the duo confess that remixes have never been their style.

“While some fans enjoy remixed versions, we personally feel that the original always carries a special emotion that can’t be replaced. So, we believe the best approach is to preserve the original feeling of the song just as it is,” says Eunhyuk.