Sussanne Khan-Zayed Khan’s mother Zarine Khan passes away at 81; Rakul Preet Singh, Neelam pay last respects

In July this year, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife and renowned interior designer Sussanne Khan celebrated her mother Zarine Khan’s birthday. The former actor turned 81. It breaks our heart to report that Zarine breathed her last today on November 7 at her Mumbai residence. According to media sources, she had been suffering from age-related ailments for a long time now. Soon after the news broke, actors such as Neelam, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani rushed to Zarine and her husband Sanjay Khan’s residence to pay their last respects.

Celebrating her mother Zarine’s birthday in July, Sussanne had shared, “‘Mama Mia… ‘🎵🎵My My.. what an amazing Mama you are… 🦋🙌🏻🎈Happiest happy birthday my gorgeous beautiful mommy.. all that I do and All that I create in my Life has to do with the way you formed my heart, my mind n my grit.. I am so honoured and grateful to be your little girl.. May the Universe always protect you and keep continuing to spread that Love and the smiles you do.. Have the most spectacular year!!! 💛💛💛💛💛🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🦋🦋🥹🎈🎈🎈🎈 #zarinekhan #sussannekhan #mymommyisthecutest🤗.”

Sunjay Khan was 25 years old and Zarine Khan was just 20 when they got married in 1966. They became proud parents to daughters Farah Khan Ali, Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora and son Zayed Khan. They shared a bond of love and friendship. Even though their family was in the news when Sunjay had an alleged affair with Zeenat Aman, Zarine stated that her marriage was never under threat from her perspective. In a chat with Simi Garewal many years ago, Zarine had shared, “I knew my husband, maybe he did falter a bit, but then again being an actor’s wife you have got to have that much of patience and the strength and the conviction to know that he is gonna come back to you. The children were too young to know what was going on. I assure you that was not the first woman to have fallen for him, there were lots of women, but he was always mine.”

We wish the family peace as they cope with the loss.