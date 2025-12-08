Tanya Mittal on ‘fake’ tag: Why call me pretentious, I was being real | Bigg Boss 19

Tanya Mittal, the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 19, reflects on her journey as she talks about the criticism that came her way. “People may have different opinions about me, but they couldn’t ignore me. Like the other contestants, the show was challenging for me from the very beginning and there were moments that were mentally exhausting,” says Tanya. Tanya Mittal

Throughout the season, Tanya was repeatedly called “fake,” a tag she addresses directly. “I’ve always been straightforward about who I am. I come from a family where I’ve grown up with certain habits and comforts, and I don’t see why that should be questioned,” she explains. “If I choose to spend on myself or maintain a particular lifestyle, it’s because I can. I work for it. That doesn’t make me pretentious. If a 30-year-old is able to take care of her needs, desires, what’s the issue with that,” says Tanya.

She adds that her choices often drew unnecessary scrutiny. “There’s this assumption that if a woman does something slightly unconventional, it becomes a topic of debate. For example, people questioned why I spoke about having bodyguards. I don’t think such things should be restricted to men or celebrities. If someone can afford security, it’s their choice, simply a personal preference.”

Despite the commentary around her, Tanya remains firm about where she comes from. “People tend to forget that what they see on a reality show is not the complete person. I’ve grown up in a very cultured, grounded household, and I’m proud of that. Whatever anyone saw inside the house was situational. It doesn’t define my upbringing or values,” she explains.

Summing up her journey, she says, “I know I can be too much for some people, but I have always lived on my own terms. I don’t believe in fitting into expectations just to appear acceptable.”