Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya part ways? Here's what we know

Netizens's favourite celebrity couple Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have reportedly called it quits. Days after the AP Dhillon concert controversy and publicly showing support to each other, the two seem to have ended their relationship. Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya on a holiday.

According to Filmfare, Tara and Veer have parted ways quietly and the exact reason has not been revealed yet.

The AP Dhillon concert controversy

The reported break up comes just a few weeks after AP Dhillon's concert in Mumbai where Tara made an on-stage appearance and her chemistry with Dhillon was lauded. However, soon several social media clips surfaced showing an upset Veer standing in the crowd.

Also Read|Tara Sutaria exposes paid PR after AP Dhillon concert, BF Veer Pahariya shares unseen video: ‘Truth always wins’

Later, in an unedited video posted by social media influencer Orry, Veer was seen cheering for Tara and AP Dhillon . Veer had reposted the video and written, "The truth always wins (What the media will never show you).”

Paid PR exposé by Tara

Later, Tara took to social media and exposed paid PR stunts targeting her and Veer by posting edited videos and false narrative.

After an influencer posted about being approached to write negative content on the couple, Tara re-shared the post and wrote, “Thank YOU for speaking up and sharing how this is PAID PR and done to malign my reputation. Disgusting that they have made a list of derogatory captions and told creators to share this urgently!!!! SHAMEFUL.”

Veer and Tara went public with their relationship around mid July in 2025 after they started dating earlier in the year. It all started when Tara posted a picture with AP Dhillon from his track Thodi Si Daaru.

Reacting to the post, Veer Pahariya commented, “My,” with a star and red heart emoji. Tara replied, “Mine,” along with an evil eye and red heart — a response that confirmed their relationship.

This was followed by several red carpet appearances, showstopper shows, dreamy holidays and expressing their love publically.

Neither Veer or Tara have officially commented on this matter