Tara Sutaria-Veer Pahariya clap back at haters, reveal what actually went down at AP Dhillon's concert after viral video

Tara’s response: ‘False narratives won’t shake us up…’

Following the online buzz, Tara took to Instagram to address the situation directly. In what many saw as a subtle dig at those spreading rumours, she wrote, “Loud and proud and in it together!!! ❤️ @apdhillon FAV!!! What a night! Thank you Mumbai for SO much love for our song and here’s to more music and memories together✨✨✨ P.S - False narratives, ‘clever editing’ and paid PR campaigns by folks won’t and don’t shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always wins. So the joke’s on the bullies😉.”