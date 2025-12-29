Tara Sutaria-Veer Pahariya clap back at haters, reveal what actually went down at AP Dhillon's concert after viral video
After a video from AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert went viral, Tara Sutaria broke her silence with a sharp social media post slamming netizens
Tara Sutaria has hit back at online chatter after a video of her onstage moment with singer AP Dhillon went viral from his recent Mumbai concert. The actor and her boyfriend, Veer Pahariya, attended the show together, but a clip showing Tara’s interaction with the singer sparked a wave of speculation across social media.
In the viral video, AP Dhillon is seen inviting Tara on stage during his performance. Tara, dressed in a black outfit, joins him as the two share a friendly hug and a brief cheek kiss before dancing together to his hit tracks. The moment, however, quickly drew reactions online, with several users suggesting that Veer looked “uncomfortable” as he watched from the audience.
Tara’s response: ‘False narratives won’t shake us up…’
Following the online buzz, Tara took to Instagram to address the situation directly. In what many saw as a subtle dig at those spreading rumours, she wrote, “Loud and proud and in it together!!! ❤️ @apdhillon FAV!!! What a night! Thank you Mumbai for SO much love for our song and here’s to more music and memories together✨✨✨ P.S - False narratives, ‘clever editing’ and paid PR campaigns by folks won’t and don’t shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always wins. So the joke’s on the bullies😉.”
Her post was widely interpreted as a response to the gossip surrounding the concert clip. Veer also weighed in, clarifying that the viral reaction video of him was misleading. He commented, “Not to mention the reaction footage of me was taken during another song not even Thodi Si Daru 🤣🤣🤣 Jokers.”
Celeb and fan reactions
Tara’s post drew support from several celebrities and fans. Actor Disha Patani commented, “Go girl🔥🔥.” Another user wrote, “Dushman mile hazaar ....🙌🌚.” This isn’t the first time Tara has attended an AP Dhillon concert. She was earlier spotted at his Pune performance as well. The two also collaborated on the music video Thodi Si Daaru, which was released earlier this year.