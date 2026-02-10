Taskaree actor Zoya Afroz on being judged for a pageantry background: You're either a beauty queen or an actor

Emraan Hashmi led web series Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web has been trending not just in India but globally, and actor Zoya Afroz who played an air hostess named Priya in the series calls it a “pleasant surprise”. She adds, “This feeling is not sinking in, because it's such a big feat and this is the first Indian show to do so. I can't digest this feeling, it's overwhelming.” Zoya Afroz (Photo: Instagram) Zoya Afroz notes that the show brought in praise for her performance, rather than just her looks, and it has been a surprising change for her. “It’s with almost all women that when you compliment them, it’s always on their looks. But women are talented, intelligent and they have a great skill set. We should compliment women on those. I would love to be recognized for my talent, for my skill set more than anything and that has finally happened. For a woman to be complimented on their talent more than their looks, that's the biggest achievement,” she says.

Coming from a beauty pageant background having represented India internationally at Miss International pageant, Zoya admits to the challenges that pageant winners face in Bollywood. “I've been an actor all my life and I started very young at the age of three. There has never been a time in my head where I wasn’t acting. It’s in between that my dream to represent my country on an international stage happened. But people want to put you in a box, especially women. You're either a beauty queen or an actor, but why can't we be both? I can be an actor who can perform and I can also be a beauty queen, who represents the country, and I can do a lot more things in the future as well. We can have it all, we don’t want to be reduced to just one thing,” she says.