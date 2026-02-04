Emraan Hashmi has had an eventful few months, with two acclaimed performances in Haq (2025) and Taskaree: A Smugglers Web. Reflecting on it, the actor says that viewers today are far more aware, exposed, and demanding of the content they want to consume compared to when he started his journey in 2005. “Audiences have woken up to such strong content, not just in regard to Indian shows and films, but also globally, that you really can’t afford to be average anymore.” He adds that the rise of OTT platforms has played a crucial role in reshaping expectations. “You have to pull up your socks and do something spectacular for it to work. Average content just doesn’t survive, which has, as a result, pushed actors to constantly challenge themselves.” Emraan Hashmi: You can’t afford to be average in today’s times

With over two decades in the entertainment industry, Emraan says while many of his films were commercially successful, he doesn’t believe in chasing commercial success at any cost, as longevity in the industry comes from conviction rather than chasing paychecks or box-office numbers. “I believe one should never work only for money; that’s the worst thing you can do. You might fill your pockets for one film, but it could also be the end of your career.”

He adds how commercial success is largely beyond an actor’s control. “You do films with the best of intentions. Some hit the mark, some don’t, and that’s part of the business. Commercial success is not in your hands. You can’t expect a career to be only about successes or constant upward climbs. There have to be hurdles and obstacles; that’s where you learn.”

With projects like Haq, Showtime, The Bads of Bollywood (2025), and others, Emraan has been constantly trying to play different characters. When asked if he’s trying to break out of the ‘serial kisser’ image, a label that once brought him massive commercial success but also risked boxing him into a certain image, Emraan says, “It was never about consciously distancing myself from that image. If something interesting came my way, from that buffet of scripts, I picked it and gave it my best.”

He adds, “I never tried to break away from that image as it was something I chose back in time. Ultimately, it’s your work that stays with you. What has changed for me is that over the years, you’ve developed a sense of what works for you. You keep moving forward, doing diverse roles, and the work starts speaking for itself.”