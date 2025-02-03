Taylor Swift cheers on fellow nominees, 'Shaking off’ no wins at the 2025 Grammys

At the 2025 Grammy Awards, Taylor Swift maintained her characteristic charm and upbeat spirit despite not taking home any trophies. The Fortnight singer made her grand entrance at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on 2nd February, and she was clearly caught up in the evening's electric atmosphere. Though the night was a star-studded occasion with Taylor nominated for six prestigious awards, including Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Record of the Year, she was the picture of grace and positivity, even as the accolades were claimed by others

Sing-along with Sabrina Carpenter

Dressed in a striking red mini dress from Vivienne Westwood, paired with red heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewellery, the 35-year-old singer couldn’t help but show her excitement.

During Sabrina Carpenter’s medley of her hit tracks, Swift was spotted joining in the fun, swaying to the music with her hands in a prayer pose, as her friend performed a rendition of Please Please Please. The display of joy didn’t stop there—Swift turned to her collaborator and seatmate, Jack Antonoff, who had produced the track for Sabrina, and animatedly shook her shoulders with enthusiasm, clearly enjoying the moment.

A night of celebration, not disappointment

Though the night was a star-studded occasion with Taylor nominated for six prestigious awards, including Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Record of the Year, she was the picture of grace and positivity, even as the accolades were claimed by others. Throughout the evening, Taylor continued to demonstrate her supportive nature, showing no sign of disappointment at her lack of wins. Instead, she was seen fully enjoying the performances and moments shared with fellow artists.

Playful moment with Cynthia Erivo

The Grammy’s proved to be a night full of surprises for Swift, including a playful moment with actress Cynthia Erivo. The two recreated the popular "holding space" TikTok trend, which had originally gone viral after Erivo’s interview with her Wicked co-star, Ariana Grande. As they sat behind host Trevor Noah during his opening monologue, Swift was seen holding Erivo’s finger delicately, causing the Oscar-winning actress to chuckle in response.

A subtle nod to Travis Kelce

Though her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was notably absent from the ceremony—due to his preparations for the upcoming Super Bowl in New Orleans—Swift kept him close in spirit. Kelce, the NFL star, was busy gearing up for his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on 9th February, but Swift subtly acknowledged him during the event. As she made her way down the red carpet, she was spotted wearing a custom "T" thigh chain, seemingly giving a nod to her partner, despite the physical distance between them.

While many would have been disappointed by not winning a single award on such a monumental evening, Taylor’s radiant positivity was undeniable. Her ability to embrace the occasion with such warmth, celebrating the achievements of others around her, was a true testament to her character. Even without taking home any Grammy trophies, Swift’s infectious energy and joy for her peers made her one of the evening’s brightest stars.