Team wraps up the NBK109 shoot in Ooty earlier than planned due to poor weather

Bobby Deol and Urvashi Rautela are coming together for South superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next film tentatively titled NBK109. The film’s shoot was happening in Ooty for a few week, but now we learnt that it was wrapped up yesterday. Bobby Deol and Urvashi Rautela will be seen in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next film tentatively titled NBK109.

The source tells us, “The initial plan to stay there was for a couple of more days but due to the poor weather condition in Chennai, the team had to speed up the process and wrap up the shoot sooner. And now that everything has been done, they have returned to Hyderabad.”

On the other hand, Rautela, who was also in Ooty with the team, has returned to Mumbai. “She plays the role of a police offer in the film and is the main lead. As the team has finished the shoot on time, the rest of them returned to Hyderabad, while Rautela came back to shoot for another project. How and when the next schedule for NBK 109 will begin is yet to be announced. The team will have a discussion in the next few days. The film is expected to release in April next year,” the source further tells us.

When asked about the next location of the film, another source close to the production shares, “They have plans to go to Rajahmundry. But nothing has been finalized yet. Bobby Deol might also join them there as he plays the negative lead opposite Dulquer Salmaan Nandamuri Balakrishna. “

There were also reports of the film’s set in Ooty getting damaged due to unforeseen circumstances. However, the film’s team has denied it. “Nothing has happened. We managed to finish the shoot right on time. Everything went very smoothly and now the team is planning for the next schedule,” the person informed