Thalaivar 170’s shoot to resume post Diwali, Amitabh Bachchan to fly down to Chennai in January: Sources

Rajinikanth has been busy shooting for his next big film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 170. The film has been a point of discussion even in the North owing to the long awaited collaboration between Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, which has happened after 33 years. The team wrapped up the initial schedules of the film in Mumbai earlier this week and, Rajnikanth came back to Chennai. Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth have come together after 33 years for the film Thalaivar 170.

Now, we have learnt that the shoot will continue in Chennai but only after a few days. “After a power packed schedule, Rajinikath and team has taken a break for Diwali. It will resume from 13th of November and will go on for 20 days,” shares the insider, adding that “reports of them going back to Kerala, where the first schedule of the film was done are not true. They are already done with the Kerala part and will now move ahead to other cities.”

Ask if Amitabh Bachchan will be joining them for the same, source says, “No, he shot most part of it in Mumbai and won’t be coming to Chennai for now. It will only be Rajinikanth and rest of the team including Faahad Faasil, Rana Naidu and others.”

However, another source tells us Bachchan isn’t done yet and he will join the cast again. “As per the discussions going on, Bachchan has given 10 days to the team and he will be flying down to Chennai for the shoot. He had a great time in Mumbai and is looking forward to joining the cast again,” the source informs us.

Earlier, our sources had informed us about the film’s theme. “From what is being discussed, the movie is about an education system and how it has been corrupted over the years. The big shots have made education into a business, because of which the common man is suffering,” shared the source.

