Thamma Twitter Review: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna’s film wins hearts, fans call it ‘our Avengers moment’

When it was announced that Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna are coming together for a vampire horror rom com in the next installment of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, fans were seated. A major reason behind this were the masterpieces that the universe has delivered in the past — Stree (2018), Bhediya (2022), Munjya and Stree 2 (2024). But there were some members of the audience who were sceptical about this fresh pairing and a brand new story in the universe. Will Ayushmann and Rashmika’s Thamma be able to do justice to the standards set by Stree ? Well, Thamma arrived in theatres today and first day reviews suggest that the film is the perfect addition to the MHCU!

That’s right! Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thamma has passed the first day test with flying colours. Audiences cannot get enough of this Diwali bonanza, and are already calling it a hit. One such pleased fan tweeted, “#Thamma .. Review #ThammaThisDiwali.🔥 Thamma has set a new benchmark. 💪 Our Avengers moment is here and its called THAMMA. Best cameo by Abhishek banarjee and #VarunDhawan 🔥🔥👌👌 its just the beginning of the horror universe 3/5 🔥🔥🔥,” whereas another Twitter review read, “Just watched #Thamma a soul-touching film that beautifully captures the essence of love, loss, and family bonds. 💖 Every scene feels heartfelt, and the performances are simply brilliant. The storytelling flows like poetry, making you laugh and tear up at once. Truly a cinematic gem! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #ThammaReview.”

A fan gushed, “What makes #Thamma really work is how effortlessly it connects the universe… the references, cameos, and those exciting future setups are pure fun. The film does slow down during a few talk-heavy portions that don’t always land, but Ayushmann’s energy keeps it engaging. The Bhediya cameo is an absolute treat, and the two surprise cameos hit really well too. Rashmika is decent, Nawaz doesn’t get much scope and Paresh Rawal’s comedy portions fall flat (though he nails the emotional bits),” whereas another netizen’s review read, “#Thamma Outstanding screenplay and well engaged second half 👏👏👏 @iamRashmika good in acting. @ayushmannk good but not upto the mark 😔. Best in the part of movie is #VarunDhawan Cameo 👌👌👌. Overall well entertainment 👍 Kollywood tweet rating-7/10.”

Apart from Ayushmann-Rashmika’s performances and sizzling chemistry, the biggest highlights of Thamma were Varun Dhawan’s cameo as Bhediya and the official announcement of Aneet Padda-starrer Shakti Shalini. Have you watched the film yet?