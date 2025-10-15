Jaraj Saxena aka Rajat Bedi reveals daughter Vera is excited but scared of all the attention: ‘Woh dar jaati hai’

Actor Rajat Bedi, known for his work in films such as Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani (2002) and Koi... Mil Gaya (2003), made a dashing comeback this year with Aryan Khan’s directorial debut show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood . In the celebrated series, Rajat portrayed the role of actor Jaraj Saxena, who went on to become one of the most loved characters in the high-stakes drama. But it was Rajat’s gorgeous 18-year-old daughter Vera Bedi who stole all the limelight at the premiere of Aryan’s show, when she joined her daddy dearest on the red carpet. But is she enjoying the attention?

Well, sort of. In a recent chat with Filmygyan, Rajat Bedi shared that his daughter Vera Bedi is excited, but is also scared of the newfound fame. Rajat explained, “Right now she's excited also of the attention she's getting, she's scared also because it's very overwhelming... Woh dar bhi jaati hai. Bolti hai ‘Papa everywhere I go now, people…’ they are suddenly staring away at her and she sees all this Instagram pe, pictures of hers which she's not done, and they have generated things, and I mean she's just feeling every second thing is coming on her. So she's getting a little worried also, ‘Papa look what wrong things they are doing’.”

Vera, who was compared to the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after her red carpet debut, is currently studying in college. Her brother Vivaan Bedi, on the other hand, is planning to follow in the footsteps of his actor father straight into Bollywood. 30 years ago, Rajat assisted Shah Rukh Khan on a film. Life came a full circle when Rajat’s son Vivaan began his filmy journey assisting Aryan on The Ba***ds of Bollywood. And now soon, Vivaan will be launched as an actor.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting to see Rajat once again as Jaraj in The Ba***ds of Bollywood season 2.