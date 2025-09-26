The Ba***ds of Bollywood season 2 is happening, confirms Rajat Bedi aka Jaraj Saxena; reveals how Aryan Khan cast him

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood is currently trending, not only on Netflix but all across social media. The show, which marks Aryan’s directorial debut, stars Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal and Sahher Bambba in the lead with cameos by SRK himself, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, SS Rajamouli, Aamir Khan and several others. Well, one character who won several hearts with his earnest performance and hilarious comic timing was Jaraj Saxena, portrayed by the very handsome Rajat Bedi. Much to our delight, the actor has now confirmed that season 2 of The Ba***ds of Bollywood is on its way!

In a recent interview with News 18, Rajat Bedi confirmed that season 2 of The Ba***ds of Bollywood is in the works where we will get to see more of his character Jaraj Saxena. He was quoted saying, “Yes, season two is happening. It’s in the works. I’m hopeful that audiences are going to see more of me in the second season.” Revealing how he was cast by Aryan Khan, Rajat shared, “One day, I got a surprise call from a colleague that Aryan is looking out for me. I was in Canada at that time. Aryan’s office got in touch with him and he told me that Aryan wants to meet me. I rushed to Mumbai. I remember the date also. It was December 21-22, 2022. Aryan came to receive me. He was very nervous about meeting me. He was planning for days about what he wants to talk to me.”

Rajat went on to add, “He was very sure that he wanted only me for the role. They had a casting director, who met the other actors. But when it came to me, I was the only actor Aryan met directly. If I didn’t do the role, he wouldn’t have this character in the show. I was so overwhelmed. But he had me at hello. I was getting an opportunity with SRK’s son and that too in his first venture. This show is going to go down in history. I wouldn’t care even if it was a small role.”

Well, we can’t wait to see what happens in season 2!