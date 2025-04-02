James Gunn’s Superman and Lois Lane make their red carpet debut; netizens swoon over their ‘palpable’ chemistry

Fans of Superman were left on edge after the intense conclusion of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), and while the fate of the iconic superhero seemed uncertain, with James Gunn's new take on the Superman franchise, there is plenty to get excited about. In the new Superman film, the legendary hero will be portrayed by David Corenswet, taking over the role from Henry Cavill, and while some may feel hesitant about this change, the teaser trailer has already proven Corenswet's undeniable talent. But we're not here to talk about that. David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan

While the new Superman has certainly captured the spotlight, there is another key player that has fans buzzing — the new Lois Lane, played by Rachel Brosnahan. Best known for her captivating role as the titular character in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Brosnahan's casting as Lois has raised a lot of eyebrows and for all the right reasons. At the recent DC panel at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas, both Corenswet and Brosnahan made their first public appearance together, and the undeniable chemistry between the two actors was on full display.

A series of images from the event show the two stars sharing a tender gaze, and it’s hard to ignore the electric connection between them. The internet was quick to react, with fans taking to social media to share their thoughts and excitement about the duo. “After over 30 years of movie adaptations, Superman and Lois have chemistry again,” one fan commented on X (formerly Twitter). Another fan expressed their gratitude for Brosnahan’s casting, saying, “Forever grateful she’s our Lois Lane.” Another comment read, “He wasn’t just casting Lois and Clark, he was casting Clois,” referring to the iconic couple's nickname. The chemistry between Corenswet and Brosnahan has already been described as “palpable,” with fans anticipating “INSANE” on-screen moments.

Others couldn’t contain their admiration for Brosnahan’s portrayal of Lois, with one fan remarking, “Rachel is so perfect for Lois it’s actually insane, this is crazy.” Another comment simply stated, “No words, no thought, just Lois Lane.” The connection between Lois and Clark has always been the beating heart of Superman's story, and fans seem to agree that Brosnahan’s Lois is a perfect fit for the role. “I could watch a million iterations of Superman, but the number one reason for such loyalty is because I count on Lois Lane to be the heart of the story. No Lois Lane, no Superman. Easy as that,” one fan concluded.

This pairing might just be the perfect match for bringing the Superman and Lois story back to its emotional core, and with Corenswet and Brosnahan at the helm, fans are in for a treat when this dynamic duo takes flight on the big screen. As for the movie, an extended clip was shown at CinemaCon but has not been shared online yet.