The Conjuring: Last Rites becomes India’s No.1 horror release with a 60 cr weekend

Hollywood film The Conjuring: Last Rites has delivered a record-breaking start at the Indian box office. Released on Friday, last week in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, the film collected Rs.60.40 crore (gross) over its opening weekend across 2,130 screens, including IMAX. With this, it has become the biggest opening weekend ever for a Hollywood horror film in India. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson in a still from The Conjuring: Last Rites

The latest installment of the popular horror franchise reunites Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Directed by Michael Chaves, the film blends supernatural scares with a personal story that spans decades, beginning in the mid-1960s before moving into the 1980s. The plot revolves around a cursed mirror from the Warrens’ past that resurfaces to haunt a Pennsylvania family, drawing their daughter Judy (Mia Tomlinson) and her fiancé (Ben Hardy) into the chilling events.

According to reports, the franchise's popularity and packed screenings over the weekend underlined the film's growing popularity in India, a market where horror films rarely achieve such numbers. The opening sets a new benchmark for the genre, with The Conjuring: Last Rites emerging as the clear number one film at the Indian box office this weekend.

On the global front, the film has also registered a massive opening. It grossed $187 million worldwide, of which $104 million came from 66 overseas markets. This makes it the biggest international horror debut of all time, surpassing It: Chapter Two, and the second biggest global debut for a horror film. The title further scored the largest-ever opening for a Conjuring Universe film in 41 international markets, including Germany, the UK, Italy, the Netherlands and across South America.

But the standout story remains the Rs.60 crore opening in India — a clear sign that the appetite for horror, when tied to a trusted franchise, is stronger than ever.