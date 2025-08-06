Andy Sachs officially enters her lover girl era as Patrick Bremmall makes his debut on Devil Wears Prada 2 sets

Looks like the Devil Wears Prada sequel, currently in full swing production, will have parallel lead Andy Sachs be in love with someone else besides all-time main character Miranda Priestly after all! Andy Sachs is finally in her lover girl era! Patrick Bremmall's debut on the sets of The Devil Wears Prada sequel is proof(Photos: Instagram)

Anne Hathaway's summer is New York-bound, couture-clad, and incredibly busy. As the innumerable Instagram reels may have already given away, she is currently in the fashion-forward throes of channeling Andy Sachs as she runs across the road, quite a few times in hand now. Now while the stills steadily pouring out of the sets and into our feeds definitely tell us that Andy and Meryl Streep's Miranda have reunited, all we had so far on the romance front for the former, was confirmation of the boyfriend-from-hell Nate, played very convincingly by Adrien Grenier, not being part of the story moving forward — and Patrick Bremmall having been roped in to play an allegedly green flag love interest.

Well now we have eyes on the prize! After Anne, Meryl, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci (all of whom are reprising their OG iconic roles from the 2006 cult classic), first glimpses of Patrick as Andy's boyfriend (and Andy as a love struck fashion icon), have made their way to the internet. And boy are we shipping it!

Dressed in a deep cerulean Rabanne evening midi from the French luxury fashion house's Cruise collection 2026 with matching stilettos, Andy has Patrick right by her side (though we thus far have no intel on his on-screen name or background), ever-so-subtly twinning with his lady love.

Separately on the romantic front, Kenneth Branagh has been roped in to play Miranda's husband, though a glimpse of him on set is yet to come through.

Besides the usual suspects, the Devil Wears Prada sequel will also star Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, BJ Novak and Pauline Chalamet among others, in undisclosed roles. The film is eyeing a May Day release next year.

Coming back to the streets of New York brimming with romance, love doesn't really have to be golden or burning red — it seems like it can be cerulean too, eh?