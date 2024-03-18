The UP Files director Neeraj Sahai: For non-industry people, the route is longer

Film director Neeraj Sahai left Lucknow to pursue a career in the film industry in 1991. After 33 years, he is a happy man as what he set out to achieve is getting fulfilled. Neeraj Sahai shot his last film in the state capital and is looking forward to shoot his next too in the city where he grew up

“Without a godfather or any family member in the industry, the struggle becomes long. In those days there were very few training institutes, so I started assisting filmmakers to climb the ladder. It was only in 2010 that I got to make my directorial debut with i and since then I helmed four more projects and working on my next,” says the 58-year-old filmmaker.

Sahai adds, “Today, things are much easier as people come to the industry fully prepared – armed with training and education. While we have learned everything on the go. I have worked in literally every department to learn all about filmmaking. Industry also values trained people else it’s very tough as nepotism is there to stay forever. For non-industry people like us, the route is longer, but surely there is always a room for talent.”

Talking about his journey, Sahai says, “I started with assisting Mazhar Khan in the film Gang which was eventually released after many years. I also assisted director Umesh Mehra in multiple films including Sabse Bada Khiladi (1995), Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi (1996) and Qila followed by others. My debut film as a director was with yesteryear stars Kadar Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Asrani and others. Then I directed Ssimran with Pakistani actors Meera, Mahima Choudhary and Aryan Vaid in 2011 which was eventually released on OTT in 2023. I have also directed the film Kuch Pal Pyaar Ke and the series Life in Bollywood with newcomers which will release on OTT.”

The filmmaker shot his upcoming film in Lucknow in November last year. “I was born in Mirzapur but have done my schooling and then college at Lucknow University. It was a very different world then, so I captured the current scenario in my film The UP Files. My next is also based on politics but this time the canvas will be of pan-India level we will title it Vishwa Guru. A portion will be shot in Lucknow as well,” says Sahai on his recent visit to Lucknow.