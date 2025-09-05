Juste à l'intérieur: The White Lotus to take over the French Riviera for season 4

Back in February, a Deadline report claimed that The White Lotus, would "likely" be going back to Europe for season 4. Now if you were waiting on a 4 for 4 tropical run through, just know that creator Mark White and HBO's dart has landed on France. And just like the last three seasons, the ever-momentous Four Seasons hotel chain, owing to their marketing partnership with HBO, will be standing in as The White Lotus hotels. Which of the three French properties then, will be making the cut for the incoming summer of obsession? A new Deadline report pegs it to be the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat located on the tip of the Cap-Ferrat peninsula on the French Riviera. The White Lotus season 4 to be set in France(Photos: X, Four Seasons)

Now this property has been no stranger to fame, given its status as a very posh backdrop for some of the sartorial revelry our eyes get to feast on during Cannes every year, so there's that.

Now while this seems like quite the dreamy (pun intended) season in the making, know that the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat hasn't necessarily been locked in. Also even if it does make the very exclusive cut, it's not necessary for every frame of season 4 to be shot within its premise. As was the case with season 3, where besides the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, three other properties, not part of the Four Seasons portfolio in Thailand, were used.

So considering the backdrop of the French Riviera being locked in for season 4, two more properties, the French Alps-perched Megève and the Parisian retreat, Hotel George V also turn contenders — though the latter doesn't quite match the ends of the earth aura the anthology series carries, given that it occupies the heart of Paris, making Megève a more aesthetically-aligned pick.

While we wait on HBO to confirm the news with an official comment, The White Lotus, seasons 1 through 3 are available for streaming on OTT.