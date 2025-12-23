Throwback to Ahaan Panday's first acting videos on his 28th birthday: A look at the star before his Saiyaara debut
Long before his big Bollywood debut, Ahaan Panday was stealing hearts online with Dubsmash videos. Take a look at some of them
As Ahaan Panday celebrates his 28th birthday today, social media is flooded with wishes for the breakout star of Saiyaara. The young actor, who made his silver screen debut earlier this year, is being showered with love from fans, family, and co-stars. Among the many posts, the most talked-about one came from his Saiyaara co-star and heartfelt well-wisher, Aneet Padda. The actor shared a loving note on Instagram, along with a carousel of rare pictures from their lives.
“I’ve seen passersby smile when you laugh out loud, they can’t help it. I’ve seen colours change in the world around, when your eyes are lost in thought admiring an old woman, watering her plants, unaware. I’ve seen the scribbles in your notepad, holding the musings of an unusual mind, rare and magical... You were always a star, dadi was always proud. I saw the future then and I see it now. It’s all set to come true. Happy birthday ahaana, i will always be proud of the person you are. Thank you for giving the world the gift of you,” she wrote.
A time before Saiyaara
But long before stepping into the spotlight, Ahaan was known on social media for his fun Dubsmash videos. Years before his acting debut, he would recreate iconic Bollywood moments — from Shah Rukh Khan’s monologues to Ranbir Kapoor’s charming scenes, plenty of charismatic lip-syncs flooded his feed.
Some of his earliest clips showed him lip-syncing to Channa Mereya and Bachna Ae Haseeno, while others featured him mimicking Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue on unrequited love from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).
His confidence and screen presence were evident even then, hinting at the performer he would one day become. Fans who have followed his journey often recall how those Dubsmash moments turned into a launchpad for the actor’s eventual entry into cinema.
Ahaan's debut with Saiyaara
In 2025, Ahaan finally made his long-awaited debut with Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and produced by YRF’s Akshaye Widhani. He stars as Krish Kapur — a short-tempered musician who falls for an introverted poet, played by Aneet Padda. The romantic drama struck a chord with audiences, thanks to its emotional storyline, Mohit's trademark intensity, and a soulful soundtrack led by the title song Saiyaara.
As Ahaan turns a year older, fans continue to celebrate not just his big-screen success but also his journey.