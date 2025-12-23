Throwback to Ahaan Panday's first acting videos on his 28th birthday: A look at the star before his Saiyaara debut

As Ahaan Panday celebrates his 28th birthday today, social media is flooded with wishes for the breakout star of Saiyaara. The young actor, who made his silver screen debut earlier this year, is being showered with love from fans, family, and co-stars. Among the many posts, the most talked-about one came from his Saiyaara co-star and heartfelt well-wisher, Aneet Padda. The actor shared a loving note on Instagram, along with a carousel of rare pictures from their lives. Ahaan Panday

“I’ve seen passersby smile when you laugh out loud, they can’t help it. I’ve seen colours change in the world around, when your eyes are lost in thought admiring an old woman, watering her plants, unaware. I’ve seen the scribbles in your notepad, holding the musings of an unusual mind, rare and magical... You were always a star, dadi was always proud. I saw the future then and I see it now. It’s all set to come true. Happy birthday ahaana, i will always be proud of the person you are. Thank you for giving the world the gift of you,” she wrote.