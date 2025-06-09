First-time Tony nominee George Clooney shares honest take on his Broadway debut look: Nothing makes you look older...

It has to be some next-level high, to debut on Broadway at 63 years of age, and snag a nomination in one of the most coveted categories of the night. Well that's probably just what it feels like, to be George Clooney. The actor, now 64, formidably forayed into the live arc lights earlier this year with his turn as journalist Edward R Murrow in the Good Night, and Good Luck production. Not only did he deliver a smashing debut, but also landed a nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Play. George Clooney attends the Tony Awards 2025 with Amal Alamuddin(Photos: X)

George sauntered into New York's Radio City Music Hall last night, with wife Amal Alamuddin in tow, for his first stint as a Tony nominee. During a red carpet byte, the actor got candid about his very (and we don't say that lightly) controversial Broadway debut look.

"...Not a good look", admitted George, adding, "Nothing makes you look older than dyeing your hair dark". Quipping about how wife Amal put up with his very brief brunette era, the actor said, "She put up with me for a while". It is worth mentioning here, that Amal was right by George's side for his Tonys stint, after weeks and weeks of an impending $300 million divorce rumours, doing the rounds of the internet.

For context, George's statement salt and pepper head of hair, which has had women (and men) swooning for decades, took a temporary back seat, as he went completely brunette with not a speck of grey, in an attempt to commit to his character of Edward R Murrow. Now it's hard to make George look bad per se, but the demand for a return of the salt and pepper look, was nearly unanimous — and so just like that, it's back.

Speaking about his first Broadway stint, he recalled, "It ended up being a really fun experience, the audience seemed to dig it. We had a really good night, last night. It was hard to do a live show. It's a little nerve-wracking you know".

But does THE George Clooney ever get nervous? "Yeah! I'm old, man", he laughed; "The older you get the harder it is to remember things".

As far as George's Tony nomination goes, the veteran Hollywood ace, lost the win to Oh Mary! star and creator Cole Escola, who incidentally, made history with their win, as the the first non-binary nominee and winner in the said category.

Well, at least we're all still winning, given that George is back in his silver fox era!