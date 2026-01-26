Edit Profile
    Travis Scott makes movie debut in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey; here's what fans think

    The latest teaser for The Odyssey gave fans a shock. Not for its war sequences or visuals, but for the unmistakable voice of Travis Scott

    Published on: Jan 26, 2026 12:32 PM IST
    By Aadrika Sominder
    Wait — Travis Scott in a Christopher Nolan film? Apparently, yes. The internet is losing it after a new television spot for Nolan’s much-anticipated epic The Odyssey revealed an unexpected cameo by the 10-time Grammy-nominated rapper.

    Travis Scott makes debut in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey
    Travis Scott makes debut in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

    The one-minute teaser, which aired during Fox’s broadcast of the AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos, gave fans a brief but striking look at Travis' mysterious character, marking one of the most surprising collaborations of the year.

    In the clip, a scene featuring Jon Bernthal’s Menelaus and Tom Holland’s Telemachus is dramatically interrupted as Scott enters, commanding the room with the booming taps of a staff. “A war, a man, a trick — a trick to break the walls of Troy,” he declares, as the teaser cuts to sweeping visuals of the Trojan War. “It's burning, screaming to the ground,” he said.

    Fans react to Travis Scott’s surprise casting

    Social media lit up within minutes of the teaser’s debut, with fans stunned by Travis' appearance. “Yes, Travis Scott is in The Odyssey film and has a speaking role…” one user wrote. Another commented, “They just be letting anyone in.”

    “Bro what when was Travis casted in it…” read one reaction, while another user admitted, “This is a tweet I never expected to read.” The surprise pairing of the Utopia hitmaker and the Oppenheimer (2023) director had many amused — “Wait Travis Scott and Christopher Nolan, that was not on my bingo card,” one fan joked.

    Others were simply intrigued, with comments like, “Okay someone tell me I’m not the only one obsessing over this first look,” and “I’m really looking forward to this movie.” Still, some sceptics weighed in too: “Why is all the rappers trying to be actors now?”

    Inside Nolan’s star-studded Greek epic

    The Odyssey, Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s classic, features Matt Damon as the heroic Odysseus. The ensemble cast includes Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie, Charlize Theron, Himesh Patel, Elliott Page, Bill Irwin, and Samantha Morton. And with Travis Scott’s surprise addition, the anticipation surrounding The Odyssey has only intensified. The film is set to released on July 17 of this year.

    • Aadrika Sominder
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Aadrika Sominder

      Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.Read More

    News/Htcity/Cinema/Travis Scott Makes Movie Debut In Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey; Here's What Fans Think
    
