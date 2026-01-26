Travis Scott makes movie debut in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey; here's what fans think

Wait — Travis Scott in a Christopher Nolan film? Apparently, yes. The internet is losing it after a new television spot for Nolan’s much-anticipated epic The Odyssey revealed an unexpected cameo by the 10-time Grammy-nominated rapper. Travis Scott makes debut in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

The one-minute teaser, which aired during Fox’s broadcast of the AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos, gave fans a brief but striking look at Travis' mysterious character, marking one of the most surprising collaborations of the year.

In the clip, a scene featuring Jon Bernthal’s Menelaus and Tom Holland’s Telemachus is dramatically interrupted as Scott enters, commanding the room with the booming taps of a staff. “A war, a man, a trick — a trick to break the walls of Troy,” he declares, as the teaser cuts to sweeping visuals of the Trojan War. “It's burning, screaming to the ground,” he said.