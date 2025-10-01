Triptii Dimri roped in for Parveen Babi biopic-series? Everything we know so far

When Triptii Dimri resurged in that unmissable cameo for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal , the impact was pretty evident — irrespective of the moral debate surrounding the context and treatment of her character. And boy did she strike gold!

Last year was an entirely main character year for Triptii with her graduating to full-fledged main lead roles. Be it being the only woman between Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in Bad Newz , the fiesty other half to Rajkummar Rao for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video to even leading the ensemble with Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 , the Laila Majnu alum managed to make her mark.

Now she may not have any more releases lined up for the year, but she sure seems to have bagged yet another golden goose project to star in front and centre! If a Pinkvilla report is to be believed, the actor has been roped in to play Parveen Babi for the late veteran actor's biopic — "It is being developed as a limited-edition series for Netflix with Shonali Bose as the director. The idea is to take it on floors by March 2026", quoted the source-based report.

Speaking of Parveen Babi, she reigned over the Hindi film industry across the 1970s and 1980s. Known for her bold, modern persona and hyper-urbane style, she was essentially the poster girl for the new era of heroine-hood in Hindi cinema. Her roles were confident, independent, and carried just enough hints of demure, contributing to a body of work truly unique to her. Mammoth hits from her career include classics like Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Deewaar (1975), Shaan (1980), and Suhaag (1979), Kaala Patthar (1979), Namak Halaal (1982) and Majboor (1974) which were both critical and commercial hits.