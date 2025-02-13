Twilight’s Jacob Black is back, but this time he’s hunting werewolves; here are the deets of Taylor Lautner's new show

For all the Twilight fans who thought they were done with the werewolf drama, we've got some good news. Taylor Lautner, the beloved actor who portrayed scorned werewolf Jacob Black in the Twilight saga, is making a major return to the big screen with a brand-new series titled Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter. After years of speculation about his next big project, Lautner is reclaiming the spotlight, and it’s sure to stir up a lot of excitement — especially among fans who can’t stop thinking about his Twilight character. Twilight’s Jacob Black is back

According to Variety, Lautner will not only star in but also executive produce the scripted series, which is currently in development at Amazon MGM Studios and Daisy Gardner is set to be the creator and showrunner of the series. Additionally, the official logline for Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter teases a rather intriguing plot: “After wrapping the final ‘Twilight’ film, Taylor Lautner vanished from the spotlight. Fans speculated, tabloids theorized—but the truth is wilder than fiction. Taylor wasn’t just taking a mental health break. He was preparing for his real calling…Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter. Playing himself, Taylor is drawn into a secret society of werewolf trackers who need his unique expertise. As he navigates his double life—Hollywood actor by day, supernatural warrior by night—Taylor must wrestle with the ultimate irony: fighting the very creatures that made him famous. Between saving the world, reviving his career, and falling in love, he faces the ultimate question—what happens when your biggest role becomes your greatest enemy?”

Netizens react:

Fans are already reacting with excitement, and the buzz is palpable. “Why am I interested in the idea,” one fan posted, expressing their intrigue. Another fan said, “This sentence got crazier with every word. I kinda love it,” showing just how captivated they are by the plot summary. One comment humorously read, “This man needs to leave the werewolf roles ALONE,” a sentiment many fans are likely jokingly echoing. Some fans understandably cannot hide their excitement, with one netizen stating, “Can’t wait for this Taylor Lautner was the best actor in the Twilight films.” Others were quick to point out the fascinating arc of Lautner’s character choices. “What an arc man, from werewolf to werewolf hunter,” one user wrote, highlighting the unique transition Lautner is making from playing a werewolf to tracking them down. Another fan noted, “Lautner's real-life disappearance inspires wild, thrilling werewolf hunter tale,” reflecting on how his own career hiatus is being woven into the show’s narrative.

Outside of Twilight, Lautner has also appeared in The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (2005), Abduction (2011), and The Ridiculous 6 (2015). On television, he’s starred in shows like Scream Queens, Cuckoo, and My Own Worst Enemy. With his new show, Lautner is stepping back into the spotlight, and fans can’t wait to see him in action once again—this time as a werewolf hunter.