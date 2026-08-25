‘Batting wasn’t enough’: ‘All-rounder’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stuns with two wickets in one over in Duleep Trophy match

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took global cricket by storm with his T20 batting heroics. After IPL 2026, he offered further glimpses of his talent during the Zimbabwe tour, where he won the Player of the Series award. He then turned his attention to red-ball cricket, hoping to prove that he is more than a one-format player. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi picked up two wickets in one over

While luck did not favour him with the bat on his Duleep Trophy debut on Saturday, Sooryavanshi produced a surprise with the ball on Day 3 of East Zone’s quarter-final against North East Zone at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence.

The teenager picked up two wickets in a single over during North East Zone’s second innings, as they battled to avoid an innings defeat.

It happened in the 28th over, when Sooryavanshi, a left-arm orthodox spinner, dismissed Kishan Lyngdoh with a loopy delivery angled into the batter. Lyngdoh stepped out looking to launch the ball but miscued his shot. Substitute fielder Denish Das backtracked brilliantly before completing an excellent catch at mid-wicket.

The second wicket came off the penultimate ball of the over. Imliwati Lemtur edged the delivery through to wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, who reacted quickly to take a low catch.

Social media couldn’t contain its excitement as Sooryavanshi not only bowled but also picked up wickets, with fans already labelling the teenager an “all-rounder.”