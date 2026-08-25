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Shriya Saran fuels rumours of on-screen reunion with Rajinikanth after 19 years: When you meet the legend…

Actor Shriya Saran shared a nostalgic selfie with Rajinikanth, hinting at a reunion for the upcoming film Dharman.

Updated on: Aug 25, 2026, 13:18:51 IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Actor Shriya Saran has teased her and Thalaiva's fans with a single selfie. Rumours of late have been suggesting that the duo might be reuniting, 19 years after the superhit Sivaji: The Boss for the upcoming film Dharman.

Rajinikanth with Shriya
Rajinikanth with Shriya

And now, Shriya has taken to Instagram to share a surprise. Check it out:

Shriya's selfie with Rajinikanth, inside what appears to be a flight, has evoked nostalgia. Her caption read, “When you meet the legend, Photo toh banta hai”

One fan commented, “Remembering Shivaji days”, as another wrote, “Memories of Sivaji The Boss hit us”. Multiple fans posted GIFs of Rajinikanth's scenes from the 2007 hit film too.

Dharman is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, and stars Raashii Khanna, Simran and Yogi Babu as well. It would be Rajinikanth's 173rd film.

Meanwhile, Shriya is also set to reprise her role in the upcoming film Drishyam 3. The first look of the suspense thriller was released recently by the makers on social media. The film has two new entrants to its cast- Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj. Akshaye Khanna, who played a key role in the second instalment, is no longer attached to the threequel.

  • Rishabh Suri
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Rishabh Suri

    Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home/Htcity/Cinema/Shriya Saran Fuels Rumours Of On-screen Reunion With Rajinikanth After 19 Years: When You Meet The Legend…
Home/Htcity/Cinema/Shriya Saran Fuels Rumours Of On-screen Reunion With Rajinikanth After 19 Years: When You Meet The Legend…
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