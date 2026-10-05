Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Soniya Bansal on cyber impersonation: If someone demands money on my behalf, please don’t fall for it

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Soniya Bansal recently raised an alarm on social media after discovering that impersonators were using fake accounts and phone numbers in her name to defraud fans, acquaintances, and industry contacts, demanding sums as high as ₹10 lakh for event bookings. Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Soniya Bansal addresses cyber impersonation. (Inset: Screenshots shared from her Instagram story and the fake chat conversation)

Recalling how she first learned about the scam, Bansal reveals that close acquaintances brought the matter to her attention after being directly targeted, “There were friends of mine who first informed me that some people are demanding [money] in my name. After contacting people, chatting with them, and talking about fixing an event.”

While the actor initially brushed off the issue, the escalated activities forced her to take action, “This has been happening for the past couple of months. But I always thought that maybe someone must have played a prank and let it go; as, being a celebrity, these things are common. But then it started happening quite frequently, and many of my friends complained. Then I had to take action to stop it. I have learnt my lesson that such things should be nipped in the bud and not ignored.”

Beyond issuing warnings on social media, she approached law enforcement to trace the culprits: “Yes, I have filed a complaint. Now, let's see what happens, and as I believe that a strict action would be taken soon.”

Hoping legal steps will put an end to the ordeal, she stresses that no communication should be trusted unless it originates from her verified handles: “I don't know if this will happen again or not. I have already posted on Instagram that if anyone demands anything for anything, please don't talk. Jab tak mere official accounts se, ya mere personal number se koi message na aaye, tab tak uspe yakeen na kiya jaye. If a message comes from any fake number, please stop engaging.”

With online financial fraud on the rise, the actor urges followers to verify the authenticity of any message before responding: “I would just like to say that until you see for yourself and verify whether you are actually talking to someone or not, do not comply with any requests or demands made by them. One should verify whether this is the actual person or not.”

On the work front, Bansal is excited about joining the cast for Malamaal Weekly 2, “I am very happy that I am doing this film. I have other projects lined up as well that will come out by the end of the year or beginning of 2027.”